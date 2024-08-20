AI-Led IT Strategies Take Center Stage for CIOs in 2024: Key Findings From Info-Tech Research Group's Mid-Year Report

Info-Tech Research Group's Best of 2024 Mid-Year Report, based on member engagement and usage, showcases a curated selection of the most impactful research and tools that have proven critical in helping CIOs and IT leaders navigate the most pressing challenges of the year, particularly in areas like AI adoption, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - As AI continues to reshape the business landscape, CIOs and IT leaders face unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Reflecting the collective experiences and needs of its global membership, Info-Tech Research Group has released its Best of 2024 Mid-Year Report: AI Rewrites the Playbook for CIOs. This report highlights the top resources that have empowered IT leaders to excel in the first half of the year based on member-driven data such as downloads, usage, analyst calls, and workshops. By emphasizing the tools and insights most used by its members, the report highlights IT's role in driving innovation, optimizing operations, and aligning IT strategies with business goals in a rapidly changing market.

"As we reach the midpoint of 2024, it's clear that AI is no longer just a buzzword – it's a transformative force that's redefining the role of the CIO," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer Gord Harrison. "Our Best of 2024 Mid-Year Report highlights the research and tools that have been most effective in helping IT leaders harness the power of AI and navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape. These resources, chosen by our members, are essential for any organization looking to thrive in an era of exponential technological change."

Among the top resources featured in the report are strategic guides on AI integration, frameworks for enhancing cybersecurity resilience, and roadmaps for digital transformation. The data reveals a significant shift toward AI-driven strategies, with many organizations prioritizing AI initiatives to remain competitive and innovative. The report also underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding digital assets as organizations become increasingly reliant on technology.

These top resources have been instrumental in enabling CIOs and IT leaders to make informed decisions, optimize their IT operations, and align their strategies with business goals. The emphasis on AI and digital transformation in the report reflects the broader industry trend of leveraging technology to drive growth and operational efficiency. With these resources, Info-Tech members have been able to stay ahead of the curve, addressing both immediate challenges and long-term strategic objectives.

Among the standout research guides and blueprints highlighted in the Best of 2024 Mid-Year Report, the following have made the most significant impact and shaped global IT strategies in 2024:

Build a Reporting and Analytical Insights Strategy: Designed to help IT leaders deliver actionable business insights, this guide focuses on developing a reporting and analytics strategy aligned with organizational goals. It provides a structured approach to integrating data analytics into decision-making processes. Artificial Intelligence Research Center: The AI Research Center is a dedicated resource for organizations looking to leverage AI and machine learning to enhance business operations. It offers a wealth of tools, frameworks, and insights to help organizations maximize the potential of AI technologies. Privacy Regulation Roundup: This resource, updated monthly, delivers actionable insights and research to assist organizations in staying compliant with global privacy regulations. It ensures that IT leaders are informed of regulatory changes and equipped with practical strategies for managing compliance. Build an Information Security Strategy: This blueprint guides organizations in aligning their information security strategy with business objectives and risk management practices. It emphasizes the creation of a security framework that delivers value while protecting critical assets. Deploy AIOps to Improve IT Operations: Focusing on the transformation of IT operations, this research outlines how to adopt AIOps, a data-driven approach that uses AI to enhance IT efficiency and performance. It outlines strategies for integrating AIOps into existing IT operations. Prepare for Microsoft 365 Copilot: This research provides strategies for successfully deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot within an organization. It highlights the potential benefits of Copilot in improving employee productivity and transforming workplace collaboration. AI Marketplace: The AI Marketplace is a research center designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI adoption. It offers tailored support and insights to unlock the potential of AI, guiding organizations through the vendor selection process and implementation. Visualize the IT Operating Model: This research helps IT leaders demonstrate the value IT brings to the organization by creating a visual representation of the IT operating model. It provides tools and frameworks to effectively communicate IT's role in enabling business success. Rationalize Your Application Portfolio: This blueprint assists organizations in establishing an evergreen application portfolio management program. It focuses on optimizing the application landscape to ensure the best return on investment and align with business needs. CIO Priorities 2024: Highlighting the top priorities for CIOs in 2024, this report emphasizes AI's role in driving exponential IT value creation. It provides actionable insights for CIOs to lead their organizations through transformative technological changes. Develop an Exponential IT Roadmap: This blueprint offers a roadmap for organizations looking to harness the opportunities presented by exponential technologies. It provides strategies for evolving IT capabilities to stay ahead in a rapidly changing technological landscape. Develop Your Agile Approach for a Successful Transformation: This resource introduces Agile fundamentals, principles, and practices, helping organizations adopt Agile methodologies to drive successful transformations and improve project outcomes.

The Best of 2024 Mid-Year Report highlights the critical resources that have enabled CIOs and IT leaders to navigate a landscape defined by exponential technological advancement and AI-driven transformation. As the year progresses, Info-Tech Research Group remains dedicated to supporting IT leaders and their organizations with the latest research, best practices, tools, and insights to adapt and thrive amid evolving industry demands.

