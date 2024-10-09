AI Is Turning Data into Deals for Home Builders

OpenHouse.ai's new Sales App improves the buyer experience, automates admin tasks, and lets sales teams focus on what they do best

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - For builders seeking a competitive edge, OpenHouse.ai's new Sales App offers a data-driven approach to sales and customer service. The Sales App is a highly anticipated addition to Calgary-based OpenHouse.ai's AI platform, OpenConnect, transforming the homebuilding—and buying—experience.

Designed for the unique needs of home builders, the app connects buyers directly with sales teams while providing rich data on what the buyers are looking for, including customizations, buyer motivations (why they are looking to move), and more. The app doesn't just help the sales team communicate effectively with potential buyers; it also offers detailed visibility into buyer preferences, needs, and behaviour on the builders' website.

Until now, home buyers have been used to filling out website contact forms or responding to chatbots and waiting for someone to get back to them. OpenConnect provides buyers ready to purchase their dream home with a consultative path to finding the home that's right for them. When the buyer has completed the journey, the sales representative will receive an alert to connect directly with that buyer on the app, reducing the delay in response times and turning the sales representative into a trusted advisor who already knows what the buyer is looking for.

"OpenHouse.ai's Sales App has already been a game-changer for our team. It allows us to connect with higher-quality leads faster and with more insight into what the buyer is looking for so we can offer more tailored support right from the start," said Desirae Germsheid, Area Sales Manager for Trico Homes. "Because it links seamlessly with our existing systems, it's also cut down on the administrative work, letting our sales team focus on building relationships and closing deals. And for buyers, especially those out of province, it's a streamlined, easy way to get all the information they need to confidently purchase their next home."

By integrating seamlessly with existing CRM systems, this tool allows sales professionals to concentrate on driving sales rather than getting bogged down by administrative tasks. As OpenHouse.ai gathers more AI-driven insights, the app will soon be able to assess lead quality and even track sales performance, making it an indispensable tool for builders focused on growth and efficiency in an increasingly competitive market.

"Our new Sales App is about empowering home builders to offer an improved experience for buyers," said Will Zhang, CEO of OpenHouse.ai. "By integrating real-time, AI-driven buyer insights directly into the sales process, we're helping sales teams focus on what they do best: engaging with buyers and selling quality homes. This isn't just about automating tasks—it's about transforming the way builders connect with their buyers, making the entire experience more efficient, personalized, and data-driven."

