AI Entrepreneur Philippe Beaudoin Launches New AI-Startup Waverly

Launched at Montreal Connect, Waverly is a content recommendation platform for professionals built on the world's first transparent AI-powered natural language understanding algorithm

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Waverly AI Inc ., the world's first truly transparent AI-powered content platform for professionals founded by Montreal AI pioneer Philippe Beaudoin, today announced its availability on the AppStore at Montreal Connect .

Designed to cut through the noise and distractions found on traditional social media and market intelligence platforms, Waverly uses innovative natural language understanding (NLU) technology to allow users to track the industries, trends, and market moving insights that matter most to them - not just what's popular.

"One of the main challenges for organizations is to be able to focus on relevant information given the ocean of content that the Internet has become. Our goal, with Waverly, is to become the antidote to this problem and allow professionals to digest content in a more intentional way," said Philippe Beaudoin, CEO and Co-Founder, Waverly. "AI has progressed a lot in the last few years, and we believe it should be used to help people, not to track them."

Currently available for free on iOS devices , Waverly users will have access to a growing library of over 10,000 sources, including specialized publications, blogs, and newsletters. Waverly's AI continuously learns from user interactions and allows them to:

Track trends that matter. Waverly is your market intelligence assistant to track industry trends, competitors, policy news, etc. Find a feed that matches your interest or describe what you're looking for using plain english; Waverly's AI will read your description, create your ideal content feed, and keep it fresh every day.

Read without distraction. Open the articles directly in Waverly, read them without distractions, highlight the parts you find interesting, attach your annotations to emails, your CRM or social media posts.

Share inspiring and actionable content. Waverly helps community managers, thought-leaders and influential employees create engaging posts. Share links to the feed you create and show your thought leadership by curating a list of relevant news.

Additionally, Montreal-based market intelligence firm Phar has announced that it is deploying Waverly to its customers and employees as the company's information dissemination platform to enable collective intelligence and actionable insights.

"Waverly allows us to engage employees in the production and processing of actionable business insights for our customers," said Mathieu Lapointe, co-founder at Phar. "The powerful technology allows us to maximize information dissemination in order to leverage collective and competitive intelligence in a way that no other solution can match."

Waverly is available for free download starting today. For more information, and to download Waverly, visit: https://mywaverly.com/

About Waverly AI

Waverly is a deep-tech AI company building a content platform for professionals built on the world's first transparent AI-powered natural language analysis algorithm. Waverly's technology lets people express their preferences in plain language, allowing them to track what matters while cutting through the noise of the Internet and reducing distractions.

Founded in early 2020 by Montreal AI pioneer Philippe Beaudoin and seasoned technologist Philippe Gagnon, Waverly raised a pre-seed round of CAD $1.25M in October 2020 from Panache Ventures, Hike Ventures, Maple Leaf Angels, FounderFuel and private investors. It was one of the 4 AI startups to graduate from Creative Destruction Lab Toronto in 2022.

