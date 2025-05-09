AI, Enrollment Declines, and IT Leadership Define Education Sector's 2025 Priorities: New Info-Tech Research Report

Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has released a new report that highlights six key research blueprints designed to help educational institution CIOs and IT teams respond to AI disruption, declining enrollment, governance challenges, and the evolving role of IT leadership.

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As educational institutions navigate shifting demographics, emerging technologies, and increasing demands for accountability, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group says that the role of IT leaders in the sector is growing more strategic and institution-wide. To support this evolution, Info-Tech Research Group has published its Best Research for the Education Sector 2025, a collection of industry-focused blueprints that address the sector's most urgent technology challenges, including generative AI, enrollment, and data governance.

The firm explains that educational institutions at all levels are being challenged to rethink how technology supports learning, administration, and long-term viability. From increasing pressure to modernize ERP systems to navigating the ethical use of generative AI in classrooms, IT departments must now lead not only on infrastructure but also on innovation, risk management, and student outcomes.

"The next few years will test the adaptability of education systems around the world," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "From managing the impact of generative AI to tackling enrollment uncertainty, IT leaders in education must play a pivotal role in guiding their institutions through transition while ensuring responsible innovation and long-term value."

Info-Tech's 2025 Research Priorities for IT Leaders in Education

The following blueprints from Info-Tech address the unique challenges educational institutions are facing in 2025. The list of some of the top research that is supporting IT in the sector offers practical guidance to help IT leaders respond with strategy, speed, and long-term vision:

The research blueprints highlighted in Info-Tech's Best Research for the Education Sector 2025 report provide IT leaders with practical frameworks, expert guidance, and actionable strategies for navigating digital transformation in education. As the sector faces increased pressure to adapt, the right technology leadership will be crucial to ensuring both institutional stability and student success.

