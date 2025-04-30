AI, Data, and Automation Among IT Priorities for Manufacturing and Retail in 2025, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has published a new report that identifies the top six essential priorities that are helping IT leaders in the manufacturing and retail sectors build business-aligned strategies, adopt generative AI, and modernize operations. The firm's report for the manufacturing and retail sector includes a curated list of its top research that IT leaders in the space are using to guide their future-proofing strategies this year.

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - With an increase in supply chain volatility, rising customer expectations, and accelerating technology disruption, manufacturing and retail organizations are under increasing pressure to adapt. Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group reports in a newly released resource that Generative AI, automation, and evolving data governance mandates are reshaping how these sectors operate and compete. The firm's report, Info-Tech's Best Research for the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors 2025, includes a collection of some of its most popular strategic blueprints that are helping IT leaders address emerging challenges and unlock new value from their technology investments this year.

Info-Tech Research Group has published a new report that identifies the top six priorities that are helping IT leaders in the manufacturing and retail sectors build business-aligned strategies, adopt generative AI, and modernize operations. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Top Priorities Facing the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors in 2025

Info-Tech's manufacturing and retail research collection for 2025 highlights six strategic initiatives that will help organizations in these industries align technology with business priorities, leverage generative AI, modernize operations, and strengthen resilience in an evolving market. The firm's recently published report highlights the following research and insights:

Build a Durable Goods Manufacturing Business-Aligned IT Strategy – This blueprint provides a step-by-step approach for aligning IT initiatives with business goals in the durable goods manufacturing sector. The resource guides IT leaders through defining mission and vision statements, eliciting business context, identifying key initiatives, and constructing a strategic roadmap. It addresses challenges such as integrating Industry 4.0 technologies, harmonizing IT and OT departments, and attracting specialized talent, ensuring a cohesive strategy that drives operational excellence and innovation.





Generative AI Use Case Library for the Durable Goods Manufacturing Industry – The use cases detailed in this report offer a comprehensive set of value-driven generative AI use cases tailored for durable goods manufacturers. This resource assists IT leaders in identifying and prioritizing initiatives that can enhance efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness. It addresses common adoption challenges, such as navigating a complex vendor ecosystem, managing workforce impacts, and safeguarding sensitive data. It provides practical guidance on leveraging generative AI to transform operations and drive measurable business outcomes.





Retail Industry Business Reference Architecture – This detailed reference architecture provides a comprehensive framework of business capability maps, value streams, and strategy maps tailored for the retail sector. The blueprint assists IT leaders in aligning technology initiatives with business objectives by offering a validated view of retail operations. The research is designed to facilitate the acceleration of strategy design processes, ensuring that IT investments are effectively prioritized and contribute to measurable top-line outcomes.





Autonomous Technologies in Manufacturing – This practical blueprint offers a comprehensive framework for integrating autonomous technologies into manufacturing operations. The resource assists IT leaders in identifying suitable automation opportunities, assessing readiness, and developing a strategic roadmap for implementation. It addresses challenges such as workforce adaptation, system interoperability, and change management, ensuring a smooth transition toward increased operational efficiency and innovation.





Establish Data Governance – Info-Tech's blueprint provides a structured approach to implementing a business-aligned data governance program. This resource assists IT leaders in aligning data governance initiatives with enterprise value streams and business capabilities, ensuring that data management efforts deliver measurable business value. It addresses challenges such as evolving data landscapes, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder demands by offering best practices, planning tools, and frameworks to establish clear leadership, accountability, and a culture of data excellence across the organization.





Build Your AI Strategy Roadmap – The sixth resource outlined in Info-Tech's report provides a structured framework for developing a comprehensive AI strategy aligned with organizational goals. This blueprint assists IT leaders in assessing current AI maturity, identifying high-impact use cases, and establishing responsible AI principles. It offers tools for prioritizing initiatives based on value and feasibility, culminating in a clear, actionable roadmap that guides the organization through effective AI adoption and integration.

With AI adoption accelerating and customer expectations reshaping operations, the firm explains that IT leaders in manufacturing and retail must mobilize faster than ever to modernize and innovate.

"As new technologies bring both disruption and opportunity, IT leaders in manufacturing and retail have a unique opportunity to shape long-term business outcomes," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "This research report consolidates the frameworks, insights, and tools needed to prioritize the right initiatives, elevate operations, and modernize business models. By focusing on strategy, data governance, automation, and responsible AI adoption, these organizations can strengthen resilience, drive innovation, and create sustainable competitive advantage in 2025 and beyond."

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors 2025 report equips organizations with strategic guidance to align IT with business goals, adopt transformative technologies responsibly, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Each blueprint delivers practical methodologies, tools, and sector-specific insights to help leaders confidently navigate a year of disruption, competition, and opportunity.

To request exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on these blueprints or to download Info-Tech's Best Research for the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors 2025 resource, please contact [email protected].

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418