AI, Cybersecurity, and Leadership Will Be Center Stage at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 This June in Las Vegas

As the highly anticipated industry event Info-Tech LIVE 2025 rapidly approaches, the latest round of speaker announcements reflects the growing focus on practical, executive-level insights for technology leaders. Taking place June 10–12 at Bellagio in Las Vegas, The sessions will explore how CIOs and IT teams can navigate complex transformation priorities, lead AI-driven innovation, and strengthen organizational resilience through digital strategy and security modernization now and into the coming year.

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has announced the latest additions to its speaker lineup for Info-Tech LIVE 2025, the firm's premier annual IT conference taking place June 10–12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The recently released speakers are set to deliver high-impact sessions that reflect the current topics IT leaders care most about in 2025, including executive leadership, cybersecurity, AI, privacy, and the future of IT operating models. The announcement builds on the firm's earlier agenda reveals and further showcases the breadth of strategic insight that will define this year's event.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 is built around the theme "Transform IT. Transform everything." The event will feature keynote presentations, peer panels, analyst-led breakouts, and networking opportunities tailored to help technology leaders solve real-world problems and set a forward-looking strategy. With disruption accelerating across industries, these sessions will equip the over 4,000 CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and IT leaders expected for this year's conference with the tools and insights they need to lead transformation from within.

"At LIVE 2025, we're not just talking about change; we're providing the frameworks and tools to drive it," says Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison. "This next set of speakers brings practical expertise and strategic insight that reflects the real-world challenges technology leaders are facing today, from enabling innovation and AI-driven change to building more secure, resilient, and responsive organizations."

Newly Announced Speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The latest additions to Info-Tech's 2025 speaker roster bring a wealth of expertise shaped by decades of hands-on leadership, consulting, and innovation. Their sessions will offer attendees fresh perspectives on current enterprise challenges, from navigating emerging technologies and compliance demands to scaling transformation strategies and aligning IT investments with business growth. The newly announced speakers include:

Jack Hakimian brings over 30 years of technology and consulting experience across financial services, energy, telecommunications, and government sectors. Hakimian has led global strategy and transformation programs at firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and IBM, with deep expertise in AI, CRM, ERP, and M&A consulting.





Rob Meikle is a recognized leader in public sector innovation, having served as CIO for the City of Toronto and the City of Brampton. Meikle has been honored globally for IT leadership and transformation and brings a rich cross-sector perspective to building high-performing, future-ready teams.





Geoff Nielson currently leads Info-Tech's Brand & Content team and previously spearheaded the firm's Executive Services and digital transformation initiatives. Nielson brings a decade of experience helping CIOs translate research into actionable strategies, including launching multiple SaaS solutions for IT leaders.





Jeremy Roberts, Senior Director, Research & Content, Info-Tech Research Group Jeremy leads research initiatives spanning AI, cloud, infrastructure, and user experience. A frequent keynote speaker and media contributor, he combines deep academic expertise with practical guidance to help organizations navigate fast-moving technology trends.





Aaron Shum, Vice President, Research & Advisory, Info-Tech Research Group

With over 25 years in IT, InfoSec, and privacy, Aaron Shum guides organizations through security modernization and regulatory compliance. Shum's leadership in areas such as GDPR and Exponential IT supports enterprises looking to build resilient, secure operations at scale.





Tom Zehren brings a global perspective to IT strategy, with past roles as Chief Product Officer at Info-Tech and a decade at McKinsey. With a PhD in Technology Management, Zehren has advised high-growth tech firms and VC funds and now leads the firm in its mission to deliver measurable outcomes for IT leaders.

With the reveal of more highly anticipated industry thought leaders to take the stage June 9-12 in Las Vegas, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 continues to shape up as a must-attend event for IT decision-makers looking to transform their organizations. Further speaker announcements will be released in the weeks leading up to the conference.

For the latest details, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas page, and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X.

