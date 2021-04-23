AI Condo Document Review Platform Eli Report Expands Distribution Through eStrataHub Integration

Eli Report now seamlessly available to listing agents, lawyers and notaries with one click when ordering strata documents

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - OctoAI Technologies, a proptech company developing solutions for the multi-family real estate market, announced today the seamless integration of Eli Report, its artificial intelligence platform that assists real estate professionals in reviewing condo and strata documents, with eStrataHub. Owned by Access Point Information Canada (APIC), eStrataHub is a leading strata document ordering platform for multi-family communities, serving thousands of real estate agents, lawyers and notaries.

"This integration streamlines Eli Report availability for real estate professionals, particularly listing agents, notaries and lawyers." says Jamie Hankinson, CEO of OctoAI Technologies. "A proper review of strata documents is an essential part of the condo transaction process, and we are excited to offer Eli Report through eStrataHub, which will make the due diligence tool more accessible to a broader group of transaction stakeholders."

"This integration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering new solutions and enhancements that help our customers work more efficiently and provide more value to their clients," says Grant Goldrich, Executive at Dye & Durham Limited, which owns APIC. "We are excited to empower our clients with access to cutting-edge technology that will help them achieve their goals."

An Eli Report highlights important considerations from condo and strata documents like rental, smoking and pet restrictions from a set of by-laws, as well as instances of leaks, theft, insurance claims, litigation and special levies – to name a few – contained within the meeting minutes. Reports also benchmark key budget items against other buildings of a similar type and age, allowing for informative comparisons.

Eli Report is used by thousands of realtors and real estate professionals in British Columbia and is available in beta to major condo markets across Canada and the US.

Social Media:

Blog: elireport.com/resource-center

Instagram: @elireport

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/eli-report

About OctoAI Technologies Corp.

OctoAI Technologies Corp. is a Vancouver-based proptech company developing solutions for the multi-family real estate and insurance markets. Its flagship product, Eli Report, is an AI-powered condo document review platform for real estate professionals that enables them to quickly and efficiently review condo documents, while serving as a resource to help inform their clients.

For more information, visit elireport.com.

About Access Point Information Canada Ltd.

Access Point Information Canada is a supplier of essential property related information, and electronic services for the conveyance, mortgage (lending) and insurance markets in Canada. APIC integrates property and business information processes into a single seamless electronic transaction to save time and money. APIC is owned by Dye & Durham Limited.

For more information, visit apicanada.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from OctoAI Technologies Corp's expectations and projections.

SOURCE OctoAI Technologies Corp.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Julia Wilkinson, Julia Lynn PR, Principal, [email protected], 604-842-4945