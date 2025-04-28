AI, Compliance, and Modernization Top Priorities for Healthcare IT Leaders in 2025, According to Info-Tech Research Group's New Report

A new report from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group highlights the top six strategic healthcare industry topics for 2025 that IT leaders in the sector are navigating. The curated research collection includes AI transformation, operational modernization, and compliance challenges as the key priorities for healthcare IT this year.

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Healthcare organizations are facing a critical period of technological disruption, with AI, cybersecurity, and evolving regulatory demands reshaping the healthcare IT landscape. As healthcare IT leaders work to navigate this rapidly changing environment, Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has published a curated collection of its top industry resources in its new report, Info-Tech's Best Research for the Healthcare Sector 2025. This report names and addresses the sector's most urgent priorities and offers a list of the practical strategies IT leaders in the sector are using to drive modernization, manage risk, and enable innovation in patient care.

Info-Tech Research Group's new report highlights the top six strategic healthcare industry topics for 2025 that IT leaders in the sector are navigating. The curated research collection includes AI transformation, operational modernization, and compliance challenges as the key priorities for healthcare IT this year. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Healthcare IT leaders today are balancing innovation with responsibility," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "While emerging technologies like AI offer immense opportunity, they also bring heightened risks around governance, patient safety, and data protection. Our report highlights some of the top healthcare research that IT leaders in the sector are using and will need this year, and provides resources to help organizations build a modern, resilient IT foundation that serves both business needs and patient outcomes."

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Top Challenges Facing the Healthcare Sector in 2025

The firm's Best Research for the Healthcare Sector 2025 report offers a curated research collection for the healthcare industry, which brings together six critical blueprints that deliver actionable strategies for AI adoption, operational modernization, and risk management. The report includes the following research and insights:

With technology reshaping healthcare at an unprecedented pace, the firm advises that IT leaders will require proven frameworks to translate innovation into real-world results. The report's curated research collection of top research reflects the most pressing priorities IT is currently facing and has been released to help organizations focus their investments, modernize healthcare delivery systems, and build a sustainable digital health strategy for the future. Each of Info-Tech's blueprints offers step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, and healthcare-specific best practices, helping leaders bridge the gap between strategic priorities and operational execution.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on any of the blueprints or healthcare focus areas, or to download Info-Tech's Best Research for the Healthcare Sector 2025 resource, please contact [email protected].

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418