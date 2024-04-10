AI Company Sapien Raises $5 Million to Gamify Data Labeling for AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sapien AI Corp. ("Sapien"), a leading data labeling company, recently announced that it has raised USD $5 million in seed funding with participation by several top investors including Primitive Ventures, Animoca, Artichoke Capital, and Yield Guild Games. The funding will be used to accelerate Sapien's mission of providing scalable, high-quality annotation services for training AI models through its novel gamified data labeling platform.

Founded in 2023, Sapien has established itself as a trusted partner for companies developing performant AI models. The company is building the world's largest network of human-powered AI training data by giving businesses access to its high quality AI data marketplace. The company's novel approach involves gamifying the data labeling experience with blockchain-based rewards that incentivize its global network of human labelers to provide accurate annotations.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors on our path to building the world's largest network of 'Sapiens' - our brand for the millions of humans globally who power today's most important AI models," said Trevor Koverko, Co-Founder of Sapien. "This funding will allow us to expand our team, expand our frontend labeling infrastructure, and provide better quality data for our growing list of enterprise customers."

Sapien's platform has attracted a diverse range of paying customers across the fast growing AI data industry; including healthcare, web3, education and leading LLMs. With this new funding, the company plans to further develop and open source its gamified labeling infrastructure while continuing to set a new standard for how humans and AI work together.

James Ho, Head of Animoca Ventures, expressed his confidence in working with Sapien "Sapien's innovative approach to data labeling, which combines advanced technology with human expertise, sets them apart in the industry. We believe the team's deep understanding of the market and their commitment to customer success will make them an ideal partner for companies looking to train their AI models with the best data possible. We are excited to support Sapien as they continue to grow and make a significant impact in the AI space."

About Sapien:

Sapien, established in 2023, is building the world's largest and most diverse network of human data labelers that the AI industry relies on to power its high-performance models. Sapien's novel approach to human data labeling through gamification and blockchain incentives creates positive reinforcement loops that ensure high engagement from labelers and optimal data quality for customers. Sapien serves AI customers across multiple industries, including healthcare, web3, education and leading LLMs. Sapien's commitment to empower anyone to earn a living wage by producing quality data while having fun is setting a new standard for how humans and AI work together.

