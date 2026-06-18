AI Bust: The Trillion-Dollar AI Question Nobody's Asking

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NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every AI boom forecast being published right now -- every bull case, Big Tech earnings call, and valuation model -- seems to be making the same assumption. The electricity will be there to power it when they need it. It won't. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG).

Bitzero (AIBZ) spent the last four years betting against that assumption. The company locked in more than a gigawatt of low-cost power across Norway, Finland, and North Dakota, well before the rest of the industry started fighting over every available megawatt.

The company is already cash flow positive, with operational sites and grid connections secured -- while the hyperscalers spending hundreds of billions are still years away from the electricity to power theirs. And they just announced a binding letter with their first contemplated major long-term tenant, in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion.

This comes at a time when the scale of money flowing into AI is reaching dizzying heights. The five largest cloud and AI infrastructure providers -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle -- have committed to spending between $660 billion and $690 billion in 2026 alone. That's more than the entire defense budget of every country except the United States. Roughly three-quarters of it is going specifically toward AI infrastructure.

Amazon's spending alone -- projected at $200 billion -- is so aggressive it's expected to push the company into negative free cash flow for the year. But with all that spending going into the AI buildout, there's one question many don't appear to be asking: where is all of that electricity actually going to come from?

$690 Billion With Nowhere to Plug In

With the data center buildout for AI in full swing, unfortunately, the infrastructure to support it is struggling to keep pace. A new utility-scale power plant takes five to ten years to go from approval to operation. New nuclear is even slower.

In Virginia -- the world's largest data center hub -- operators now face 7-year waits just for grid connections. Microsoft's deal to restart the Three Mile Island reactor won't deliver electricity until 2027 at the earliest. Google's first Kairos Power reactor isn't expected online until 2030. Those are among the most ambitious power projects in the country. And none of them will be ready inside the window where the money is actually being spent.

Even the venture capitalists who funded the last tech boom are starting to acknowledge the warning signs. Bill Gurley -- the Benchmark partner who led Uber's Series A and called the dot-com bubble before it burst -- recently warned that the current AI cycle is heading for a "reset."

Gartner estimates that AI companies would need to grow token consumption 50,000 to 100,000 times by 2030 just to break even on today's infrastructure spending.

Even with the most optimistic projections for AI adoption, that's a tough hill to climb. But the revenue math is almost beside the point. Even if every AI bull is completely right about demand, the power still isn't there to support it. That's the gap Bitzero has been building into for four years by taking a counterintuitive approach to how they build their data centers. And with their recent announcement, they're set to deploy 110 megawatts of capacity at their flagship site by early next year.

The Hidden Power Company That Can't Be Replicated

Most data center developers build the building first and fight for power later. They secure the land, draft the plans, submit the grid interconnection request, and hope it clears. That's the order the industry has run on for decades, and that worked well when power was abundant. But with today's AI power grab in full swing, that model no longer works. Bitzero (AIBZ) has taken that model and flipped it on its head, however.

"We focus first on securing power access, grid positioning, and pricing frameworks, and only then build infrastructure on top of that," CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain explained in a recent interview. "That sequencing is what allows projects to move forward instead of stalling in the power queue."

The company's flagship facility sits in central Norway, where it draws 100% renewable hydroelectric power at 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour. That's roughly a third of what most U.S. data centers pay. And Bitzero manages its own connection to the high-voltage grid directly -- a regulatory status that takes years to obtain and gives the company direct control over its energy supply.

After Bitzero's facility was approved, Norway capped any new data center project at five megawatts of power. That's barely enough to run a small server room. A single AI training facility needs 100-plus megawatts.

Bitzero's concessions were locked in before that cap was imposed. That puts the company in a unique position, having secured cheap, abundant power at a time when many data centers simply can't find the energy to power their chips.

A 1-Gigawatt Headstart?

What makes Bitzero stand out from other data center companies isn't just the capacity they've locked in, however. It's what the company has actually been doing with that capacity.

Recently, Bitzero confirmed that engineering is complete on a five-megawatt AI cluster at their flagship Norway site, designed specifically to run NVIDIA's GB300 chips -- the same hardware Microsoft and Google are racing to deploy at scale. But more importantly, the company now has a major deal with a long-term tenant.

Bitzero just locked in a binding letter for a contemplated 15-year lease with an AI cloud provider for the full 110 megawatts at the Norway site, with first deployment targeted for 2027. That equals not just major validation for the company as a player in the AI data center space, it also results in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion, with as much as 85% of that resulting in net income.

And then there's Finland. Bitzero's site in Kokemaki has been re-engineered to support up to 1,000 megawatts of capacity -- a full gigawatt -- putting it among the largest planned AI infrastructure facilities anywhere in Europe.

The first 80 megawatts is targeted for the first half of 2027, and the high-voltage 400 kV grid connection has already been confirmed by the local utility. That's the kind of approval most North American data center projects are still years away from securing. While Microsoft waits on the Three Mile Island restart and Google works the reactor timeline, Bitzero is plugging in GPUs and planning to scale up throughout the next 6 to 12 months.

Cash Flow Positive While the Grid Catches Up

Most of the AI infrastructure being built right now won't generate revenue for years. Bitzero, on the other hand, is already profitable. That's because the company currently mines Bitcoin at an all-in breakeven of roughly $50,000 per coin, while the industry average sits between $75,000 and $82,000. That's a 45% cost advantage, and it's not an accident. That's what 3-to-4 cent hydroelectric power buys when paired with an operationally lean team.

When the April 2024 Bitcoin halving cut mining rewards in half, several public miners pivoted toward AI hosting just to survive. Core Scientific and Hut 8 shifted capacity away from Bitcoin mining because margins collapsed.

Bitzero's margins barely moved. That gives the company something most AI-focused buildouts don't currently have -- runway. There's no pressure to win another AI contract by year-end to keep the lights on. The Bitcoin business means that Bitzero is already cashflow positive with the enormous AI buildout, now under a signed 15-year lease in Norway and up to 1 GW of potential capacity in Finland and North Dakota, as the upside.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Every GPU NVIDIA ships, every custom AI accelerator Amazon designs, every chip Apple puts in a MacBook -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) makes them all. That makes it the most important company in AI infrastructure that most energy investors aren't watching closely enough. The world's largest contract chipmaker reported Q1 2026 revenue of $35.9 billion, up 35% year over year, with profit rising 58% and gross margin expanding to 66.2%. High-performance computing -- which includes AI accelerators and data center processors -- accounted for 61% of total revenue.

TSMC has raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to more than 30% in U.S. dollar terms and is guiding capital expenditure toward the upper end of its $52 to $56 billion range for the year. Management projects AI chip revenue will grow by more than 50% annually through 2029.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is the world's largest data center REIT and, increasingly, one of the most important pieces of AI inference infrastructure. The company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $2.44 billion, up 10% year over year, with the largest quarter of total sales activity in company history: $378 million in annualized gross bookings, up more than 35% year over year. Management raised full-year guidance across the board, projecting revenue of $10.14 to $10.24 billion for 2026.

The part of the Equinix story that's easy to overlook is the interconnection revenue. Eight of the top 10 AI model providers and four of the top five neoclouds -- CoreWeave, Lambda, Nebius, Crusoe -- are now expanding within Equinix's platform.

Every AI accelerator ships with high-bandwidth memory stacked on top of it, and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) makes a significant share of that memory. The company reported record Q2 FY2026 revenue of $23.86 billion, up sharply year over year, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra confirming "records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow."

The transformation of memory from commodity to strategic infrastructure is the central thesis. HBM requires specialized manufacturing processes, advanced packaging, and extremely tight integration with the accelerator it ships alongside.

The AI data center buildout has created a cybersecurity problem that didn't fully exist two years ago: massive new attack surfaces, AI-generated attack tools sophisticated enough to exploit them faster than human analysts can respond, and billions of dollars of critical infrastructure newly connected to the public internet. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is the company most directly positioned to capitalize on that problem. Q3 FY2026 revenue grew 31% year over year to $3.0 billion, with Next-Generation Security ARR growing 60% to $8.1 billion. Remaining performance obligation grew 36% to $18.4 billion.

CEO Nikesh Arora framed the quarter directly: "The latest advancements at the AI frontier have increased the level of urgency around cybersecurity, and redefined the shape of the industry for the coming years." That's not just marketing language.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is now the largest private power producer in the United States, after closing its Calpine acquisition on Jan. 7, 2026, to create a combined 55 GW fleet. The company runs long-term power purchase agreements with Microsoft, Meta, and CyrusOne, positioning it as one of the most direct ways to own the clean, firm power that hyperscalers are actively contracting. Q1 2026 results beat consensus cleanly, with adjusted EPS of $2.74 versus $2.53 expected and revenue of $11.1 billion against estimates of $8.6 billion.

The AI power thesis runs through Constellation more cleanly than almost any other utility because nuclear baseload is exactly what hyperscalers want -- always-on, carbon-free, and not subject to the weather dependency of renewables. CEG's fleet includes 21 nuclear reactors across 14 stations, giving it a structural advantage in the growing market for 24/7 clean power contracts.

By. Michael Scott

Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free



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