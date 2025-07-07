AhoyLMS Launches EnRoute, a New AGCO-Approved Online Training Program for Liquor Delivery Licensees and their Employees or Contractors in Ontario

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahoy Learning Management Systems Inc. (AhoyLMS), a Canadian provider of accessible compliance training, has launched EnRoute, an AGCO-approved online certification program for liquor delivery licensees and their employees or contractors in Ontario.

Developed to meet the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's (AGCO) mandatory training requirements for Licence to Deliver holders, EnRoute ensures that drivers are equipped with the knowledge they need to deliver alcohol responsibly and in accordance with the law. This launch follows the success of StoreServe, AhoyLMS's training program for retail liquor staff, and CannabisTrainingCanada.ca, one of Ontario's approved training options for cannabis retail workers.

"As alcohol delivery becomes more common across Ontario, proper training is more important than ever," said Marcus Acaster, Co-Founder of AhoyLMS. "EnRoute offers a simple, affordable way for delivery drivers and businesses to stay compliant while keeping communities safe."

Key features of EnRoute include:

Successful completion of this AGCO-approved training program satisfies the necessary training requirements for Ontario Licence to Deliver holders and their employees or contractors

Low-cost pricing, with certification available for $9.99 and recertification for $7.99

Fully online and mobile-friendly, allowing individuals to complete the course at their own pace

Practical training modules focused on customer ID verification, recognizing signs of intoxication, delivery refusal strategies, and safe delivery practices

Accessible content and clear instructions, ideal for both new and experienced delivery drivers

About AhoyLMS

Ahoy Learning Management Systems Inc. is a Canadian-owned e-learning company specializing in regulatory and compliance-based training. Its programs include StoreServe, CannabisTrainingCanada.ca, and now EnRoute, all designed to help employers meet legal training requirements through simple, affordable, and mobile-friendly online courses.

Media Contact: Marcus Acaster, Co-Founder, Ahoy Learning Management Systems Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.deliverliquor.ca