Agropur issues voluntary precautionary ice cream recall due to potential health hazard Français

News provided by

Agropur

Jul 19, 2019, 18:30 ET

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, July 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur has announced an immediate recall of Iceberg brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 8, and Originale Augustin brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 30, due to a risk of fine metal particles in the product.

Agropur's precautionary voluntary recall applies only to the following products:

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Best before date

Iceberg

Mega Sandwich

8 x 190 mL 

74276 11816

BATCH: 19149

Originale Augustin 

Mega Sandwich 

30 x 190 mL

74276 11885

19134 BB/MA 2020MA14
19135 BB/MA 2020MA15 
19141 BB/MA 2020MA21 
19142 BB/MA 2020MA22 
19147 BB/MA 2020MA27 
19148 BB/MA 2020MA28 
19168 BB/MA 2020JN17 
19169 BB/MA 2020JN18 
19170 BB/MA 2020JN19 
19176 BB/MA 2020JN25 
19177 BB/MA 2020JN26 
19178 BB/MA 2020JN27

No other Agropur products are affected by this recall.

Agropur has asked all of its customers to remove the products from their shelves. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing the precautionary voluntary recall.

Consumers who have one of the above-mentioned products in their possession can call Agropur's Consumer Service toll-free at 1 800-501-1150 if they have any questions. They can return to the product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

To date, there have been no reports of discomfort or injury. Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority. We are taking this voluntary action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumer information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the information on the agropur.com website.

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source and media contact: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, (450) 878-2943, diane.jubinville@agropur.com

Related Links

http://www.agropur.com/fr/

Organization Profile

Agropur

You just read:

Agropur issues voluntary precautionary ice cream recall due to potential health hazard

News provided by

Agropur

Jul 19, 2019, 18:30 ET