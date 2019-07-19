Agropur issues voluntary precautionary ice cream recall due to potential health hazard

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, July 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur has announced an immediate recall of Iceberg brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 8, and Originale Augustin brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 30, due to a risk of fine metal particles in the product.

Agropur's precautionary voluntary recall applies only to the following products:

Brand Product Size UPC Best before date Iceberg Mega Sandwich 8 x 190 mL 74276 11816 BATCH: 19149 Originale Augustin Mega Sandwich 30 x 190 mL 74276 11885 19134 BB/MA 2020MA14

19135 BB/MA 2020MA15

19141 BB/MA 2020MA21

19142 BB/MA 2020MA22

19147 BB/MA 2020MA27

19148 BB/MA 2020MA28

19168 BB/MA 2020JN17

19169 BB/MA 2020JN18

19170 BB/MA 2020JN19

19176 BB/MA 2020JN25

19177 BB/MA 2020JN26

19178 BB/MA 2020JN27

No other Agropur products are affected by this recall.

Agropur has asked all of its customers to remove the products from their shelves. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing the precautionary voluntary recall.

Consumers who have one of the above-mentioned products in their possession can call Agropur's Consumer Service toll-free at 1 800-501-1150 if they have any questions. They can return to the product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

To date, there have been no reports of discomfort or injury. Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority. We are taking this voluntary action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumer information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the information on the agropur.com website.

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source and media contact: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, (450) 878-2943, diane.jubinville@agropur.com

