Agropur carries out organizational review of Canadian operations

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In a competitive market, Agropur Cooperative is carrying out an organizational review to increase the profitability of its Canadian operations. A total of 125 employees across the country will be affected.

Agropur's growth strategy requires optimization of its operational structures and cost structure to enable reinvestment in its future development, in line with its goal of profitable, sustainable growth.

The Cooperative recognizes that implementation of this organizational review involves difficult decisions. Agropur is grateful to the employees who are leaving the organization for their contribution and will support them through the transition.

About Agropur

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.7 billion in 2018, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 3,161 members and 8,800 employees, including 6,400 in Canada, who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. Agropur processes more than 6.2 billion litres of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America and boasts an impressive roster of respected brands and products, including Natrel, OKA, iÖGO, BiPro, Agropur Grand Cheddar, Olympic, Farmers, Island Farms and Québon. www.agropur.com

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Véronique Boileau, Vice-President, Communications, 450-878-1844, veronique.boileau@agropur.com

