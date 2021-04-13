Agropur Announces the Closure of its Winnipeg Fluid Milk Plant

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative today announced it is closing its fluid milk plant in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The plant's operations will be transferred to other Agropur fluid milk facilities in Western Canada. A total of 48 employees will be affected by the closure, planned for September 24, 2021.

Agropur is closing the plant in order to optimize its fluid milk manufacturing operations. Given current market conditions, Agropur made a strategic decision to concentrate its fluid milk manufacturing operations for Western Canada at three other facilities, located in Burnaby and Victoria in British Columbia and Edmonton, Alberta. "Unfortunately, the level of investment required to maintain the plant's competitiveness in the coming years was becoming too high. We are making this strategic decision to optimize our consumer milk network in Western Canada. This will help simplify our business model and ensure our competitiveness," said Émile Cordeau, CEO.

Agropur is aware of the impact this decision will have. The affected employees will be able to take advantage of available programs, including employment opportunities at other Agropur sites, severance packages, and the employee and family assistance program.

About Agropur

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $7.7 billion in 2020, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 2,974 members and 7,700 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. Agropur processes more than 6.6 billion litres of milk per year at its 33 plants across North America. It is a leading supplier of products for the industrial, retail and foodservice sectors, and also boasts an impressive roster of respected consumer brands and products.

