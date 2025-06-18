AgroFresh Expands Global Post-Harvest Solutions Portfolio with NatuWrap® in Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Nabaco®

PHILADELPHIA and SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions, and Nabaco®, Inc., a platform science company specializing in eco-friendly solutions for farmers, produce packers, and beyond, including its NatuWrap® fruit protection technologies, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement. AgroFresh will serve as the global commercial partner for NatuWrap, bringing the solution to fresh produce packers and processors worldwide. The agreement adds to AgroFresh's growing portfolio of innovative freshness technologies that meet the produce industry's desire for more natural solutions.

"At AgroFresh, we're focused on delivering impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers," said AgroFresh Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Clint Lewis. "Our company aim is to continuously identify unique, novel technologies, developed internally or through our partners, that address the needs of our customers. NatuWrap, developed by Nabaco, Inc., is a tangible example of this innovation commitment, helping to sustainably protect fruit quality throughout the produce supply chain."

NatuWrap is a food-grade solution made from USDA National Organic Program (NOP) listed ingredients and is Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) certified. It forms a gentle, protective barrier that helps reduce scuffing, bruising and other damage during handling and storage. This delivers meaningful quality benefits across a variety of crops, including apples, pears, citrus, and cherries. As the U.S. cherry packing season begins, NatuWrap has been shown to reduce pitting and help maintain greener, fresher-looking stems, resulting in higher-quality fruit at retail.

"NatuWrap represents a new standard in fruit protection – novel, effective and easy to integrate into existing operations," said Nabaco CEO Jamie Strachan. "AgroFresh's strong global reach and deep experience in post-harvest solutions makes them the ideal partner to scale the benefits of our technology to the widest possible range of fruit and vegetable packers and processors."

This agreement is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and new innovations from AgroFresh, underscoring the company's commitment to transforming the fresh produce industry with smart, sustainable post-harvest technologies.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is the global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions that enhance quality and extend shelf-life of fresh produce, reducing food loss and waste. AgroFresh has been innovating for more than 40 years to address fresh produce supply chain challenges from all angles with a full suite of integrated storage, packing line and digital solutions. As the pioneer of SmartFresh™, the world's first introduction to 1-MCP technology used to slow ripening, and Uvasys™, the world's first laminated SO 2 generating sheets that prevent fungal decay in produce, AgroFresh empowers growers, packers and retailers to succeed in delivering fresh, quality and sustainable produce from harvest to home. To learn more about AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com.

About Nabaco

Nabaco, Inc. is a Texas-based materials science company revolutionizing industries with its patented, eco-friendly solutions for farmers, produce packers, and beyond. Our flagship post-harvest product, NatuWrap®, is a food-grade, temporary barrier designed to protect fruits and vegetables during processing and storage. By helping packers improve quality and yield, NatuWrap® supports better returns to the farm and the planet.

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

CONTACTS: Media Contacts: Christy Toedebusch, Head of Global Marketing, AgroFresh, [email protected]; Lisa Taylor, Director of Marketing, Nabaco, [email protected]