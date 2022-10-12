JOLIETTE, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Agro-100 is pleased to announce that William Overbeek has joined its Research & Development department. Already holding a Master of Science degree in plant biology, with a focus on soil microbiomes and their relationship to field activity, William is currently working towards a PhD in Environmental Sciences, with a focus on microbial life, at the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM). Mr. Overbeek's doctoral thesis focuses on strategies to mitigate soil degradation in no-till field crops by reducing herbicide applications and increasing soil quality and yields.

All the Agro-100 Research & Development team members deploys its vast field expertise for the benefit of agricultural producers from all specialties. Agro-100's Director of Product Development and Agronomic Training, Pierre Migner, (center) is pleased to welcome Mr. Overbeek (left) to his team. (CNW Group/Agro-100)

"The arrival of Mr. Overbeek adds tremendous value to the Research and Development Team. We will use the globally applicable knowledge he has acquired to shape our offering of both the practical and strategic tools required to support the daily work of agriculture producers" said Pierre Migner, Agro-100's Director - Product Development and Agronomic Training. "William also operates the family farm which cultivates corn, soybean and wheat on more than 1,100 acres in Montérégie, Qc. This brings with it the advantage of possessing exceptional field expertise".

A graduate of McGill University and a recipient of the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQNT) Nature, the Technology Master's Scholarship, and the Alexander Graham Bell Canada Graduate Scholarships-Doctoral Program (CGS-D), among other awards, Mr. Overbeek is described by his peers as a passionate visionary of tomorrow's agriculture. He also leads a research project on intercropping plants with the help of a carrier drone, particularly in soybean production.

"My values coincide perfectly with those of Agro-100 as we are mutually motivated by the culture of innovation and passion for field crops and soil health, with a view to achieving optimal results in response to the major agri-food issues facing our planet, particularly in our country", explained Mr. Overbeek.

"This is why our knowledge, expertise and know-how in molecular biology, plant microbial life, soil health and biostimulants offer growers high-performance agronomic solutions that are profitable for high-yield farming operations", added Mr. Overbeek.

Mr. Migner concluded by stating that the next generation of research and development is perfectly secured at Agro-100 which now includes the expertise of three PhDs. Agro-100 has been at the forefront of the fertilizer industry since 1990.

For further information: Source: Pierre Migner - Director - Product Development and Agronomic Training, Agro-100; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cellulaire), [email protected]