"Mahesh Gupta brings Agro-100 clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan a proven track record in irrigation management, as well as in the planning, the development and the implementation of industry-leading crop enhancement technologies" says Lorne Bienstock, Executive Vice-President of Agro-100 Global.

"We firmly believe that Agro-100's foliar nutrient technologies, which are still relatively unknown in Western Canada, will play an important role in further stimulating growth for prairie farms, especially during these challenging times" says Mahesh Gupta. He says he looks forward to helping producers adopt economical and innovative solutions that will contribute to bolstering their crops, as well as their profits.

With some 20,000 farmers in Alberta and more than 34,500 in Saskatchewan to be served, Mahesh Gupta will be a busy man. "It's about meeting and greeting and walking the land" says Gupta. "Farmers, wherever they are, wear their livelihoods on their sleeve. My mission is to show them that Agro-100 products will help them thrive."

Statistics Canada confirms that the production of corn alone rose by 35% in 2020. In Saskatchewan, "Canada's breadbasket", the numbers are just as encouraging.

The goal is to set up an Agro-100 producer-distributor network for the prairies, as has been successfully done in Ontario and in Québec.

SOURCE Agro-100

For further information: Source: Lorne Bienstock, Executive Vice President - Agro-100 Global; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cell), 514-843-1901 (direct line), [email protected]

Related Links

www.agro-100.com

