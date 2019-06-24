Agrios Global CTO, Andrew Lange, Interviewed by Cannabis Business Times

Noting Monitoring Data is Key to Optimizing Indoor Grow Environments

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: Ø) ("Agrios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Lange, CTO was recently invited to share his engineering insights about environmental controls in indoor cultivation facilities by industry experts that build technology specifically for cannabis cultivation.

Andrew possesses extensive experience in the agronomy sector, having designed and engineered over 2 million square feet of fully automated indoor cultivation space. He has lectured about his involvement in designing and building cultivation facilities across the US; how mechanical systems can affect an operation and what systems can have a positive impact on business. Andrew was recently interviewed and quoted in the Cannabis Business Times, about How to Optimize Monitoring, Controls and Automation in Your Cannabis Cultivation Facility.

Andrew explains:

Monitoring data points in a cannabis cultivation facility, and then controlling those data points either manually or through an automated system, are the core principles of environmental control in an indoor grow. Monitoring systems supply data on such variables as temperature, relative humidity, vapor pressure deficit (VPD), CO2 concentration, light levels, air movement and soil moisture levels.

Real-time monitoring systems provide cultivators with data for review; the more data gathered the more opportunities for optimizing the growing environment. Cultivators can adjust or regulate grow environments in response to data they are receiving. Automated systems can be implemented to initiate immediate operational adjustments to environmental and nutritional variables, to maintain the highest cultivation standards throughout the plant's life cycle. Automation occurs when a control system is set up to replace manual responses to the monitoring systems.

"At the Agrios facilities, we are automating processes by completely removing the manual steps that the control system has taken over," says Andrew, "This has resulted in 80% reduction in labor and increased operational efficiency."

After a harvest, cultivation data is reanalyzed. Helpful trends often emerge from collected data and suggest options for 'tweaks' to growing variables that may improve the desired characteristics of a particular cannabis strain or help increase quality, yield as well as improving the consistency in yield in subsequent crops. Historical data also allow growers to replicate specific growing conditions and practices to ensure consistency in future harvests.

"Monitoring and control impact cannabis crops' performance in many ways," says Lange, "due to the numerous controls Agrios has in our facilities, our lessees are able to maintain extremely consistent growing standards within the cultivation environment, which tend to result in more consistent, higher-quality crop yields."

Andrew also commented, "With the increased cost and operational risk of building ever-larger commercial cultivation facilities, Agrios is focusing on maximizing productivity per square foot without sacrificing efficiency. Optimizing data monitoring and automating controls can make a positive impact on production efficiencies"

Andrew's article may be found at https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com/article/surna-how-to-optimize-monitoring-controls-automation-cannabis-cultivation/

The Company further announces the departure of Mr. Leo Robinton. The Company thanks Mr. Robinton for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

