Agrios Data Managed Aeroponic Growing Systems Substantially Reduces Nutrient, Energy and Water Consumption

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") reports their proprietary agriculture technology platform of data analytics driven aeroponic cultivation provides for a 100% bio and environmentally controlled indoor growing facility. The Company's platform has resulted in substantial cost reductions in several areas including energy by 63%, nutrients by 70%, and water consumption by 90+%.

The US$10 billion per annum cannabis industry is one of the nation's most energy intensive. Energy consumption from indoor cannabis cultivation accounts for 1% of total US energy used annually, equating to US$6 billion in energy costs. By comparison, an average household uses about 630 kilowatt hours (kWh) while an indoor grow of 5,000 square feet uses 41,808 kWh - roughly enough electricity to power sixty-six homes. In the state of California energy consumption increases from 1% of output to 3%.(1) If cultivators continue to use current cultivation methods production costs will rise. Recent data indicates cultivators are expected to use 162 % more energy by 2022 alone.

Just as with humans, cannabis plants need water to survive and thrive. Depending on the location of a cannabis cultivation, a single cannabis plant can require between three quarters of a liter and two liters of water per day. (2) Agrios' controlled environment enables cultivators to reduce water consumption by at least 90%.

Agrios provides a comprehensive suite of services to licensed cannabis producers, including indoor aeroponic growing equipment furnished with high performance monitoring sensors that collect actionable data on key growing metrics. As many as 32 variables are measured every 2 seconds on a per table basis. Monitoring the growing rooms in real time, Agrios aggregates both bio and environmental data sets, notifying the producer of any issues with water supply, temperature, nutrient mixture, ventilation, etc., so they may be addressed immediately.

"Our data analytics indicate that environmental and economic stewardship go hand in hand. We track key metrics in order to optimize plant growing conditions and then we can replicate those conditions, which enables the production of a more consistent final product across harvests. Our analysis of this data also enables us to avoid overfeeding and therefore reduces waste, ultimately increasing both our efficiency and our sustainability. We build growing plans that are customized on a per cultivar basis and while traditional, commercial agricultural practices typically require the application of hundreds of pounds of fertilizer per acre, these customized recipes require only a few mL for the entire lifecycle of the plant." stated Dr Curt Livesay, Director of Agronomy at Agrios Global.

Indoor cannabis cultivators using Agrios' aeroponic technology platform have achieved:

70% reduction of N utrient consumption

reduction of utrient consumption 63% reduction of E nergy consumption

reduction of nergy consumption 90% reduction in Water consumption

Agrios' tenant is capitalizing on the improved operational efficiencies the Agrios platform provides, producing exceptional yields, and harvesting premium quality product at low production costs.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

