Agriculture in the Classroom Canada Welcomes Denise Schmidt as New Executive Director

WINNIPEG, MB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C) is proud to announce the appointment of Denise Schmidt as its new Executive Director. With deep roots in agriculture and a career dedicated to collaboration and community-building, Schmidt steps into this role ready to strengthen the foundation of agricultural literacy across Canada.

Raised with a deep appreciation for Canadian agriculture, Schmidt brings decades of experience connecting industry, producers, associations and government. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of North American Canola Business and Industry Affairs at Cibus, where she helped shape partnerships and policies to support the success of the broader ag sector. Her background in agronomy, marketing, and business development positions her well to guide AITC-C's next chapter of support—anchored in the values of education, collaboration, and community.

"Canada's future food and ag sector depends on our ability to engage our youth—not just as consumers, but as informed citizens, innovators, and future leaders," said Schmidt. "It's an honour to lead an organization that supports both our educators and larger industry by helping students see where their food comes from and the people who make it possible. Together with our partners, we'll continue to build meaningful connections between classrooms, the farm gate and the larger value chain."

As Executive Director, Schmidt will lead AITC-C's strategic vision to deepen its educational impact and foster strong, collaborative relationships across Canada's agricultural and education communities. She will work closely with provincial partners to deliver inclusive, high-quality resources that reflect the diverse voices of our food system, while creating national support that brings added value to all provinces. At the heart of her role is a commitment to advancing agricultural literacy, ensuring Canadian youth gain a deeper understanding of where their food comes from and the people who produce it.

"AITC-C's national coordination will enable provincial teams to focus on empowering educators with the best tools and programming available," said Schmidt. "By working together, we can create shared efficiencies and amplify the support provided by our partners—ensuring every student understands the vital role agriculture plays in their daily lives."

"We're honoured to welcome Denise to the AITC-C family," said Sara Shymko, Chair of AITC-C's Board of Directors. "Her thoughtful, collaborative approach and deep ties to agriculture reflect the very heart of our mission. We know she'll be a strong advocate for both educators and producers, helping to grow a lasting connection between Canadian agriculture and the next generation of learners."

Agriculture in the Classroom Canada is a charitable organization dedicated to helping students across Canada understand and appreciate the role agriculture plays in their lives. With a strong focus on educational tools that reflect the realities of today's producers and communities, AITC-C is committed to ensuring every student feels connected to our food systems—and to the people who grow and raise our food.

Denise lives and works in Treaty 2 and 4 territory, the traditional territory of Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Assiniboine, Saulteaux, Dakota, Lakota, Nakota, and Dene Peoples, and the homeland of the Métis Nation. She respects and honours the Treaties that were made on all territories, acknowledges the harms and mistakes of the past, and is committed to moving forward in partnership with Indigenous Nations in the spirit of reconciliation and collaboration.

