LONGUEUIL, QC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) reacted with joy upon the announcement from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) of a record amount of funding to promote maple syrup abroad over the next three years.

The federal government has allocated up to $3.6 million from its AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. QMSP President Luc Goulet called it a win-win situation: "AAFC's generous funding will substantially boost the Maple from Canada brand in key export markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia. Educating consumers about the benefits and versatility of maple is an ongoing effort, both at home and abroad. We'll be able to further differentiate maple syrup from other sweeteners by responding to shoppers' environmental concerns as well as the latest food trends."

"Canadian maple syrup is the best in the world," said the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "With this funding, we're spreading the word about the quality, versatility, and sustainability of Canadian maple syrup to drive demand, increase our exports, and create more opportunities for the hardworking maple producers."

QMSP's investments in the generic promotion of maple syrup have proven successful, as sales and exports of maple syrup have been booming. Exports grew by 28% from 2019 to 2023 through its joint efforts with partners.

"The federal government's support is of vital importance and just reward for the hard work of our maple producers who consistently turn out exceptional, high-quality products that we export to over 70 countries around the world," added QMSP Director of Promotion and Market Development David Marino.

Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) represents the interests of 13,300 maple producers and 8,000 maple enterprises. Québec accounts for an average 72% of the world's maple syrup, exporting it to more than 70 nations.

