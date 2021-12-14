MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the resumption of negotiations on Monday, December 13, we are pleased to announce that the SAQ and the STTSAQ union reached an agreement in principle this evening.

The details of this agreement will be presented by the union to the employees of the distribution centres this Friday in Quebec City and this Saturday in Montreal.

We will let the employees decide on the offer that will be submitted to them and we will communicate any useful information in the coming days.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 409 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with nearly 44,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 82 countries. In fiscal 2020-2021, the SAQ supported some 300 organizations and events and paid a dividend of $1.219 billion to the Quebec government, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

SOURCE Société des alcools du Québec - SAQ

For further information: Source: Yann Langlais Plante, Media Relations, SAQ, 514-779-2874, [email protected]

