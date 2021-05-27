MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - An agreement in principle was reached yesterday between representatives of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the union, which represents some 40 consultants working in Quebec.

They had been without a labour contract since May 2019.

After voting to strike on May 11, the parties held four intensive but productive negotiation sessions.

The details of the agreement will be revealed at an upcoming general assembly where members will be asked to vote to ratify the agreement.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is one of the largest unions in Canada. It represents more than 200,000 workers in many fields across the country and around the world. In addition to its headquarters in Ottawa, the PSAC has 23 regional offices.

With close to 122,000 members in Quebec, CUPE represents some 2,745 members in the mixed sector across Quebec (employees of insurance companies and unions, social and community groups, and value shipment services). CUPE is also active in the following sectors: social services, communications, education, universities, energy, municipalities, Quebec government corporations and public agencies, and air, land, and sea transportation. CUPE is the largest FTQ affiliate.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (FTQ)

