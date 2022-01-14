AGREEMENT BETWEEN MS. NATHALIE BONDIL AND CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE MONTREAL MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The parties are pleased to report that they have reached a settlement.

In the Fall of 2019, having been made aware of serious allegations concerning the deterioration of the workplace environment, the Board of Trustees of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts retained the services of an independent and specialized firm to analyze the situation. Although the report produced by this firm made a number of recommendations relating to the workplace climate, Ms. Bondil was not personally the object of any allegation of harassment contained in the complaint and, like the Board of Trustees of the Museum, wished to see the situation resolved.

In the context of the process for implementing the recommendations of the report, the Board of the Museum ultimately decided to terminate Ms. Bondil's contract. Although the Board disagreed with Ms. Bondil's approach to managing this situation, the Museum's Board of Trustees was not otherwise calling into question her professionalism or her deep and sincere commitment to the Museum.

The Board of Trustees of the Museum notes that during this period, which coincided with the management of the pandemic crisis, Ms. Bondil worked tirelessly to protect the institution and the jobs of its employees.

The Museum thanks Ms. Bondil for the important artistic productions she and the remarkable teams she led during the many years that she devoted to the Museum achieved, including the significant development of the collections, the international influence of the exhibitions, the expansions of the Quebec and Canadian Art Pavilion in 2011, the Peace Pavilion in 2016, and the Tout-Monde wing in 2019, as well as the exceptional development of educational, social, inclusive and therapeutic activities. The Museum is convinced that art lovers will continue benefiting from Ms. Bondil's talents, notably through the Institut du monde arabe, in Paris.

Ms. Bondil, who is deeply committed to Montrealers, thanks the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and all of its teams, the City of Montreal, Quebec and Canada for their support over so many years: "While I was profoundly hurt, I know that it has also been difficult for all parties involved and in particular for the Museum's employees. I wish the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts nothing but success in the future: Thank you for all these extraordinary years."

*** Please note that the parties will make no further comment and will not grant interviews.

SOURCE Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal