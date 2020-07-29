Agora Selects Pascal to Enhance its Wealthtech Solution

Carrying dealer integrates fintech's SaaS technology to deliver best-in-class advisor experience

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Agora Dealer Services, a digital-oriented Carrying Dealer focused on supporting mutual fund dealers and independent advisors, and Pascal Financial, an emerging fintech leader with Canada's only fully integrated, AI-powered wealth management platform with active behavioural finance, announced today that they are collaborating to create a stronger and more robust wealthtech solution for MFDA dealers and advisors.

Both Pascal and Agora share the belief that digital technology enhances advisor value and is essential for advisors to provide their clients with best-in-class advice. From onboarding to investment research and analysis and model portfolios to portfolio optimization, Agora will integrate Pascal's digital SaaS technology to create accessibility to industry-leading solutions. With these enhancements, Agora's platform will provide mutual fund dealers and their advisors a cost-effective solution, while enabling them to elevate their services and engage clients.

Mutual fund dealers and advisors using the Agora platform will now have access to Pascal's wealthtech solution, including:

Connecting the digital capabilities of Pascal's InvestorDNA to the advisor portal.

Leveraging behavioural finance principles for better client engagement.

Communicating through the Engagement Hub to deliver relevant, timely and actionable insights and advice via the client's preferred digital channel.

The integration into the carrying dealer platform is expected to be completed in August, giving MFDA dealers and their advisors dedicated access to Pascal's best-in-class advisor tools.

"Pascal's technology enhances our online technology platform," said Paul Morford, Chief Executive Officer of Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp. "Pascal is an emerging wealthtech leader and the addition of their software to our platform will provide dealers and advisors with a low cost, efficient, end-to-end solution with additional features to support value-added advice for advisors. Collaborating with Pascal advances our vision as we continue to deliver cost effective industry-leading solutions to dealers and their advisors."

"We are committed to empowering mutual fund dealers and their advisors to deliver outstanding client engagement, achieve greater administration efficiencies and streamline compliance, which results in a superior client experience," said Pascal Chief Business Officer Howard Atkinson. "With more and more mutual fund dealers and advisors turning to Agora's carrying dealer platform, our turnkey advisor solution delivers the integrated digital technology that can support them as they accelerate their growth."

About Pascal Financial

Pascal Financial launched the only fully integrated, AI-powered wealth management platform with behavioural finance in Canada in the first quarter of 2020, with future launches planned for the US and Cayman Islands. Led by a senior management team with more than 150 years of financial services industry experience, Pascal changes the game for wealth management firms. With proprietary AI investment algorithms, design-first mentality and robust portfolio management tools, Pascal delivers the innovation investment managers need to effectively scale their operations, exceed the expectations of 21st century investors and grow their businesses in a time of digital disruption for the financial services industry. Learn more at www.pascalfinancial.com .

About Agora Dealer Services Corp.

Agora was borne of a clear vision. It is the inspiration of a team of seasoned industry experts with a deep understanding of the current challenges faced by the independent advisor channel. Agora empowers dealers to be nimble and evolve with the changing needs of advisors and their clients. Through Agora, dealers can access and utilize new technologies and investment solutions as they come to market. The company is committed to enhancing its dynamic platform, collaborating with dealers and product providers, while providing deep bench strength with practice management resources. These new capabilities will help independent advisors grow effective practices and scale to compete today and into the future. For more information visit www.agoracorp.ca .

