Agora launches Private Client Platform

SMALL ACCOUNT SOLUTION PROVIDES DEALERS WITH PREMIUM MODEL PORTFOLIO CAPABILITY

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Agora Dealer Services ("Agora"), a Carrying Dealer focused on supporting independent advisors and dealers, announced today that it has launched its Private Client Platform. This new model portfolio capability, previously unavailable to many dealers and advisors, provides them with a small account solution offering fully customizable, robust and high net worth portfolio management capabilities.

Deploying new technology, innovative thinking and creative solutions through an unprecedented platform, Agora has engineered a realignment of all existing stakeholders into a more efficient, value-added delivery system to address an underserved market of Canadians with smaller portfolios of investible assets. These Canadian investors are well-served by independent dealers and advisors supported by Agora's technology and custodial platform.

The Private Client Platform provides every dealer with the ability to offer an extensive range of model portfolios tailored to their investors' objectives. In launching this platform, Agora is supporting independent dealers and advisors to deliver high quality wealth management advice and services to all clients. With the benefits of professional portfolio overlay and feature-rich technology tools, advisors can see that every client receives premium independent portfolio advice and account management.

"Based on our discussions with industry participants, this solution addresses an issue that has been previously unsolvable in Canada: how to deliver high quality service to average size accounts," said Mr. Paul Morford, Chief Executive Officer of Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp. "We are excited to be bringing this platform to independent dealers and advisors to ensure they are able to remain competitive in the industry and can focus on providing the level of service and independence that Canadian investors deserve."

"Our vision is coming to fruition," said Mr. Jeff Thorsteinson, Chief Operating Officer of Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp. "Dealers, fund companies, and fintech vendors are excited to partner with Agora and be included in our platform. This fortifies our position as the tech platform of choice to fully support the independent dealer and advisor channel in the areas of investment solutions, client service, fintech applications, compliance and practice management."

About Agora Dealer Services Corp.

Agora was borne of a clear vision. It is the inspiration of a team of seasoned industry experts with a deep understanding of the current challenges faced by the independent advisor channel. Agora empowers dealers to be nimble and evolve with the changing needs of advisors and their clients and to access and utilize new technologies and investment solutions as they come to market. The company is committed to enhancing its dynamic platform, collaborating with dealers and product providers while providing deep bench strength with practice management resources. These new capabilities will help independent advisors grow effective practices and scale to compete today and into the future. For more information, visit www.agoracorp.ca.

Agora Dealers Service Corp. is a MFDA Level 4 Carrying Dealer. It is wholly-owned by Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp., a private company.

For further information: Media contact: Tammy Clark | [email protected] | T: 416.527.2871; Dealer contact: Patricia Hunter | [email protected] | T: 604.816.4608; Advisor contact: Rick Wood | [email protected] | T: 647.281.5379