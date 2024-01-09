AGNORA ACQUIRES WEST COAST GLASS PRODUCTS

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - AGNORA Ltd. ("AGNORA") is pleased to announce the acquisition of West Coast Glass Products ("WCP"), a premium architectural glass fabricator based in Cerritos, California.

Established in 1988 by Rusty Neubauer, WCP has garnered a reputation in the industry as a leader in high-performance insulated glass materials. WCP has built trusted partner relationships with many high-end window & door manufacturers and end customers where uncompromising performance, quality, and service are of critical importance.

Together, AGNORA and WCP will continue to focus on fabricating custom, high-quality architectural glass for premium residential and commercial customers. The combined company will be able to offer a more fulsome suite of products by leveraging each companies' unique product offerings, allowing for an even better customer experience. The transaction will strengthen both companies' shared vision of being the best-in-class supplier of premium, customized architectural glass in North America.

"We're excited to be able to extend our sizing and glass capabilities for each company. AGNORA's oversized capabilities, coupled with our ability to fabricate high-quality, traditionally sized glass allows both companies to come to the table as a total glass solutions provider." Says Rusty Neubauer, President of WCP.

"We're thrilled to align with a proven, established, and industry-leading partner. With over 30 years in business and long-standing relationships with customers across North America, WCP aligns perfectly with AGNORA's mission to be a customer service company first and foremost." Says Corey Boland, CEO of AGNORA.

About AGNORA Ltd.

Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario, AGNORA is a leading fabricator of high quality, complex, and oversized architectural glass serving the high-end residential and commercial sectors in North America. It is owned by Kensington Capital Partners Limited, a Canadian alternative asset manager that invests in North American middle market businesses.

About West Coast Glass Products

Headquartered in Cerritos, California, West Coast Glass Products is a leading fabricator of architectural glass products for the high-end residential sector. It has trusted relationships with many high-end window & door manufacturers, particularly in the southwestern United States.

