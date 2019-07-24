Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Solid Operating Performance; Meliadine Production Ramping Up Following Declaration of Commercial Production; Exploration Continues to Enhance Minesite and Pipeline Projects

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $27.8 million, or $0.12 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. This result includes non-cash foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities of $5.9 million ($0.03 per share), derivative gains on financial instruments, mark-to-market and other adjustments of $3.3 million ($0.01 per share) and non-cash foreign currency translation losses of $4.1 million ($0.02 per share). Excluding these items would result in adjusted net income1 of $22.7 million or $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $5.0 million or $0.02 per share.

Included in the second quarter of 2019 net income, and not adjusted above, is non-cash stock option expense of $3.3 million ($0.01 per share).

In the first six months of 2019, the Company reported net income of $64.8 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with the first six months of 2018, when net income was $49.9 million, or $0.21 per share.

The increase in net income during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower amortization, lower income and mining taxes and higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower gold sales volume (which does not include pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq).

The increase in net income in the first six months of 2019 compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower amortization and income and mining taxes, partially offset by lower gold sales volume (which does not include pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq) and slightly lower realized gold prices.

In the second quarter of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $126.3 million ($157.3 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the second quarter of 2018 when cash provided by operating activities was $120.1 million ($159.5 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

In the first six months of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $275.0 million ($328.1 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the first six months of 2018 when cash provided by operating activities was $327.8 million ($340.1 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

The decrease in cash provided by operating activities, before changes in non-cash components of working capital, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower gold sales volumes (which does not include pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq), partially offset by higher realized gold prices and higher by-product revenue. Lower gold sales were mainly as a result of the expected lower gold production in the period due to reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank and mill maintenance shutdowns at LaRonde and Kittila.

The decrease in cash provided by operating activities, before changes in non-cash components of working capital, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower gold sales volumes (which does not include pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq), lower by-product revenue and slightly lower realized gold prices, partially offset by lower costs. Lower gold sales were largely as a result of the expected lower gold production as described above.

"The second quarter of 2019 was another period of strong operating performance with production and costs tracking well with guidance. One of the key highlights in the quarter was the declaration of commercial production at our Meliadine mine in Nunavut", said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "With Meliadine ramping up to full production over the balance of the year and Amaruq on schedule to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2019, the Company is well positioned for a strong second half from both a financial and operational perspective", added Mr. Boyd.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure.

Second quarter of 2019 highlights include:

Solid operating results – Payable gold production2 in the second quarter of 2019 was 412,315 ounces (including pre-commercial production ounces of 29,699 ounces at Meliadine and 2,147 ounces at Amaruq) at production costs per ounce of $735 , total cash costs per ounce3 of $652 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce4 of $953 . Production costs, total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce exclude the pre-commercial production ounces relating to Meliadine and Amaruq

Meliadine mine declared commercial production on May 14, 2019 – Total pre-commercial ounces of gold produced were 47,281 (including 17,582 ounces in the first quarter of 2019). Total capital costs for the development of Meliadine were approximately $830 million , which is below the original forecast of $900 million . Operations are continuing to ramp up and expected production for 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 230,000 ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production)





Total pre-commercial ounces of gold produced were 47,281 (including 17,582 ounces in the first quarter of 2019). Total capital costs for the development of Meliadine were approximately , which is below the original forecast of . Operations are continuing to ramp up and expected production for 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 230,000 ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production) Amaruq project remains on schedule for commercial production – Mining was impacted by slower than expected dewatering activities (related to adverse weather conditions) and a longer than expected caribou migration period. Despite this, the project continues to ramp up, with commercial production expected to be achieved late in the third quarter of 2019. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, a test batch of low-grade Amaruq ore was processed in the Meadowbank mill confirming ore characteristics and recoveries. Full year 2019 production guidance for the Meadowbank complex remains unchanged at 230,000 ounces of gold, including approximately 95,000 to 105,000 ounces from Meadowbank





Mining was impacted by slower than expected dewatering activities (related to adverse weather conditions) and a longer than expected caribou migration period. Despite this, the project continues to ramp up, with commercial production expected to be achieved late in the third quarter of 2019. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, a test batch of low-grade Amaruq ore was processed in the Meadowbank mill confirming ore characteristics and recoveries. Full year 2019 production guidance for the Meadowbank complex remains unchanged at 230,000 ounces of gold, including approximately 95,000 to 105,000 ounces from Meadowbank Production and cost guidance maintained for 2019 – Total production guidance remains unchanged at 1.75 million ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production from Meliadine and Amaruq). The Company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2019 will continue to be in the range of $620 to $670 and $875 and $925 , respectively





Total production guidance remains unchanged at 1.75 million ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production from Meliadine and Amaruq). The Company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2019 will continue to be in the range of to and and , respectively Increased Capital Budget for 2019 – Total capital costs for 2019 are now estimated at $750 million (previous guidance was $660 million ). The increased capital costs are primarily related to lower pre-commercial gold sales credited against capital at Meliadine, the advancement of the Amaruq underground development program (based on positive exploration results to date) and accelerated spending on the Meliadine saline water treatment system (due to the earlier than expected receipt of the discharge permit)





Total capital costs for 2019 are now estimated at (previous guidance was ). The increased capital costs are primarily related to lower pre-commercial gold sales credited against capital at Meliadine, the advancement of the Amaruq underground development program (based on positive exploration results to date) and accelerated spending on the Meliadine saline water treatment system (due to the earlier than expected receipt of the discharge permit) A quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share was declared





Exploration continues to enhance minesite and pipeline projects

Amaruq exploration ramp and conversion results – The exploration ramp has reached 192 metres depth between the Whale Tail and V Zones; drilling from the ramp started in late June and is expected to increase the rate of conversion to underground indicated mineral resources





The exploration ramp has reached 192 metres depth between the Whale Tail and V Zones; drilling from the ramp started in late June and is expected to increase the rate of conversion to underground indicated mineral resources

Meliadine exploration focused on Tiriganiaq at depth – Two new lodes discovered approximately 75 metres north of previously known Tiriganiaq mineralization, at depth in the southwest, including 9.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 4.6 metres at 812 metres depth, the deepest reported intercept to date at Meliadine





Two new lodes discovered approximately 75 metres north of previously known Tiriganiaq mineralization, at depth in the southwest, including 9.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 4.6 metres at 812 metres depth, the deepest reported intercept to date at Meliadine

Kittila conversion yields strong grades and widths in Rimpi Zone – Conversion drilling cut three closely-spaced intercepts over 48 metres core length: 6.5 g/t gold over 3.9 metres, 9.7 g/t gold over 13.1 metres and 6.0 g/t gold over 13.6 metres at approximately 950 metres depth





Conversion drilling cut three closely-spaced intercepts over 48 metres core length: 6.5 g/t gold over 3.9 metres, 9.7 g/t gold over 13.1 metres and 6.0 g/t gold over 13.6 metres at approximately 950 metres depth

Santa Gertrudis exploration extends high-grade mineralization in Amelia Deposit – Recent drill results, such as 8.2 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at 208 metres depth, have extended the Amelia deposit (in the Trinidad Zone) to 700-metre strike length and 450-metre depth; the deposit remains open along strike and at depth

Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period. Total cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. All-in-sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis.

Second Quarter Financial and Production Highlights

In the second quarter of 2019, strong operational performance continued at the Company's mines, which led to payable gold production of 412,315 ounces which includes the pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq. Not including the pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq, payable gold production was 380,469 ounces. These figures compare to 404,961 ounces produced in the second quarter of 2018.

In the first six months of 2019, payable gold production was 810,532 ounces including the pre-commercial production ounces at Meliadine and Amaruq (not including the pre-commercial ounces, payable gold production was 761,104 ounces) 794,239 ounces in the prior-year period.

The lower level of gold production in the second quarter of 2019 and the first six months of 2019 (excluding pre-commercial production ounces), when compared with the prior-year periods, was primarily due to expected reduced throughput levels and grades at Meadowbank as the mine transitions to the Amaruq satellite deposit, and mill maintenance shutdowns at LaRonde and Kittila. A detailed description of the production at each mine is set out below.

Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $735, compared to $750 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $652, compared to $656 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 were $731, compared to $754 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 were $638, compared to $652 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce and total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 and the first six months of 2019, when compared to the prior-year periods, were positively affected by lower costs at Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota, partially offset by lower gold production (excluding pre-commercial production ounces).

AISC per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $953, compared to $921 in the prior-year period. AISC per ounce in the first six months of 2019 were $895, compared to $906 in the prior-year period.

The higher AISC per ounce in the second quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior-year period, is primarily due to higher sustaining capital costs and lower gold production (excluding pre-commercial production ounces), partially offset by lower total cash costs per ounce.

The lower AISC per ounce in the first six months of 2019, when compared to the prior-year period, is primarily due to lower total cash costs, partially offset by slightly higher sustaining capital costs and lower gold production (excluding pre-commercial production ounces). A detailed description of the cost performance of each mine is set out below.

Cash Position – Strong Financial Flexibility

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments decreased to $125.6 million at June 30, 2019, from the March 31, 2019 balance of $196.5 million, as a result of capital spending primarily at the Company's Nunavut projects.

The outstanding balance on the Company's credit facility remained nil at June 30, 2019. This results in available credit lines of approximately $1.2 billion, not including the uncommitted $300 million accordion feature.

During the second quarter of 2019, DBRS Limited affirmed the Company's investment grade credit rating with a Positive Trend at BBB (low).

Approximately 38% of the Company's remaining 2019 Canadian dollar exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.30 C$/US$. Approximately 37% of the Company's remaining 2019 Mexican peso exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 19.00 MXP/US$. Approximately 14% of the Company's remaining 2019 Euro exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.17 US$/EUR. The Company's full year 2019 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.28 C$/US$, 18.00 MXP/US$ and 1.18 US$/EUR. The Company anticipates adding to its operating currency hedges, subject to market conditions.

Approximately 55% of the Company's diesel exposure relating to its Nunavut operations for the July 2019 to July 2020 consumption period has been priced better than the 2019 cost guidance assumption of C$0.85 per litre (excluding transportation costs). The Company anticipates adding to its diesel hedge position, subject to market conditions.

Capital Expenditures

Total capital costs (including sustaining capital) for 2019 are now estimated at $750 million (previous guidance was $660 million). The increased capital costs primarily relate to lower pre-commercial gold sales credited against capital at Meliadine (approximately $36 million), the advancement of the Amaruq underground development program and conversion drilling based on positive exploration results to-date (approximately $21 million) and costs associated with the acceleration of work on the saline water treatment system at Meliadine (approximately $12 million). The Company received Ministerial approval to discharge saline water to the ocean in the second quarter of 2019, earlier than it had expected.

Total project development capital expenditures related to the construction of the Company's new Nunavut mines, Amaruq and Meliadine, are expected to be below the combined capital expenditure forecast of $1.23 billion. The total project development capital expenditures for Meliadine were approximately $830 million.

Anticipated pre-commercial production gold sales at Amaruq are incorporated in, and netted against, the total 2019 capital expenditure forecast. As a result, some variability is likely, depending on the timing of the achievement of commercial production, prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates.

At prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates, the Company continues to forecast a return to free cash flow generation in the second half of 2019.

The following table sets out capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in the second quarter and the first six months of 2019.

Capital Expenditures







(In thousands of US dollars)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 Sustaining Capital







LaRonde mine

$ 19,445

$ 35,967 LaRonde Zone 5 mine

1,054

2,422 Canadian Malartic mine

9,897

17,403 Meadowbank mine

—

— Kittila mine

30,470

43,593 Goldex mine

4,767

9,601 Meliadine mine

5,352

5,352 Pinos Altos mine

7,354

11,966 Creston Mascota mine

—

— La India mine

2,981

3,644 Total Sustaining Capital

$ 81,320

$ 129,948









Development Capital







LaRonde mine

$ 4,368

$ 6,843 LaRonde Zone 5 mine

2,696

2,770 Canadian Malartic mine

9,192

17,414 Amaruq satellite deposit

53,841

104,468 Amaruq underground project

11,939

17,024 Kittila mine

21,489

37,843 Goldex mine

6,051

11,933 Meliadine mine

25,103

73,688 Pinos Altos mine

4,338

8,004 Creston Mascota mine

—

— La India mine

1,741

2,860 Other

419

914 Total Development Capital

$ 141,177

$ 283,761 Total Capital Expenditures

$ 222,497

$ 413,709

2019 Production and Cost Guidance Unchanged

Production guidance for 2019 remains unchanged at 1.75 million ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production ounces from Meliadine and Amaruq). The Company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2019 will continue to be in the range of $620 to $670 and $875 and $925, respectively.

Senior Management Changes

After 17 years in various capacities at the operational level with the Company, Christian Provencher, Vice President Operations – Canada will take a one-year leave of absence, beginning at the end of 2019.

As part of the Company's succession planning process, Daniel Paré was appointed Vice-President Operations – Eastern Canada on June 1, 2019, at which time he assumed responsibility for the life of mine and budget processes for the Company's Quebec and Ontario operations. At year-end, he will assume full responsibility for the management of these operations. Daniel is a professional mining engineer and a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal at the Université de Montréal. He joined the Company in 2007 and has held various leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including General Manager of the Goldex and LaRonde mines. Most recently, Daniel was given assignments at the corporate level in the Project Evaluations, Corporate Development and Investors Relations departments to prepare for the transition to an executive position.

After 31 years of service with the Company, Alain Blackburn, Senior Vice-President, Exploration will be retiring in January 2020. To facilitate a smooth transition, Alain will step down as Senior Vice-President, Exploration on August 1, 2019, to take on a new role as Senior Vice-President, Strategic Adviser – Exploration until his retirement in January 2020. Guy Gosselin, who has held the role of Vice-President, Exploration since 2011, will take over from Alain as Senior Vice-President, Exploration, effective August 1, 2019. Guy is a graduate of the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering and a Masters of Science in Earth Sciences. He has more than 25 years of experience in exploration and has been with the Company since 2000, when he joined the LaRonde team as mine exploration geologist. He was appointed in 2002 as the LaRonde mine's chief geologist, a position that he held until 2005, at which time he moved to the position of exploration manager for Canada and was a significant contributor to the successful expansion of the Company into Nunavut.

After his retirement, Alain has agreed to continue as a consultant and strategic advisor to Agnico Eagle's senior management team on exploration and project evaluation matters.

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Third Quarter of 2019

Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Other Expected Dividend and Record Dates for 2019

Record Date Payment Date November 29 December 16

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Please see the following link for information on the Company's dividend reinvestment plan: Dividend Reinvestment Plan

NORTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Agnico Eagle is currently Quebec's largest gold producer with a 100% interest in the LaRonde, Goldex and LaRonde Zone 5 mines and a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. These mines are located within 50 kilometres of each other, which provides operating synergies and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

LaRonde Mine – Strong Operating Performance Despite Underground and Mill Maintenance Shutdowns

The 100% owned LaRonde mine in northwestern Quebec achieved commercial production in 1988.

LaRonde Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 462

507 Tonnes of ore milled per day 5,077

5,571 Gold grade (g/t) 5.42

5.46 Gold production (ounces) 76,587

84,526 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 141

$ 158 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 138

$ 120 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 637

$ 744 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 506

$ 395

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the timing of unsold concentrate inventory, partially offset by lower throughput. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reason described above, partially offset by lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne5 in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and lower by-product revenue.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower tonnage as a result of a nine-day mill maintenance shutdown in May 2019.

LaRonde Mine – Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 1,009

1,038 Tonnes of ore milled per day 5,575

5,735 Gold grade (g/t) 5.00

5.48 Gold production (ounces) 154,020

174,311 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 146

$ 156 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 127

$ 120 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 718

$ 733 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 497

$ 412

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the timing of unsold concentrate inventory, partially offset by lower throughput. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reason described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and lower by-product metal revenues.

Gold production in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower tonnage as a result of a nine-day mill maintenance shutdown in May 2019 and lower grades resulting from the mining sequence.

In order to address wear related issues in the ore handling system at LaRonde, a previously reported, 10-day unplanned, underground maintenance shutdown occurred in May 2019. The maintenance was preventative in nature and is part of an ongoing program to update and improve the existing underground infrastructure at the LaRonde mine.

Concurrent with the 10-day underground shutdown, a five-day planned mill maintenance shutdown occurred. In addition, there were four days of unscheduled maintenance on the LaRonde ball mill, for a total mill shutdown of nine days. These shutdowns resulted in lower tonnes processed in the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Quebec government granted authorization to combine the daily capacity at both the LaRonde and LaRonde Zone 5 mill circuits, which increases production flexibility at the LaRonde Complex. Previously, ore milled at each operation had been accounted for separately.

Drilling continued at LaRonde 3 (the portion of the mine located below a depth of 3.1 kilometres) during the second quarter of 2019 and continued to focus on conversion drilling between 3.4 and 3.5 kilometres depth. In addition, infill definition drilling was carried out in the area of the mine where 2018 drilling successfully converted mineral resources to mineral reserves. Development plans are underway to deepen the ramp while engineering and construction work for ventilation and cooling of the deeper portion of the mine are ongoing.

As the Company mines deeper at LaRonde, the risks of more frequent and larger seismic events increases. As a result, the Company is studying various design approaches to LaRonde 3. In addition, the Company continues to adjust the mining methods, ground support and protocols to address seismic activity in the deeper portions of the mine.

Following the successful deployment of the LTE network at LaRonde Zone 5, an LTE network was deployed at the LaRonde mine below level 269 in 2018. Extension of the network in the main sector from level 269 to surface and at LaRonde 3 will take place throughout 2019. The LTE network facilitates the integration of automation technologies currently being tested at LaRonde Zone 5, which are expected to allow the Company to maintain similar productivity levels at LaRonde 3 as it historically achieved in the shallower portions of the mine.

Engineering work on Zone 11-3, which is at depth in the past-producing Bousquet 2 mine, is ongoing. This zone, containing approximately 140,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves (1.2 million tonnes grading 3.77 g/t gold), is expected to provide production flexibility to the LaRonde Complex over the next few years.

Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure.

LaRonde Zone 5 – Higher Grades and Throughput Continue to Drive Solid Quarterly Performance; Initial Autonomous Mining Testing Achieved Favourable Results

The Company acquired the LaRonde Zone 5 project in 2003. The property lies adjacent to and west of the LaRonde Complex and previous operators exploited the zone by open pit. In February 2017, the LaRonde Zone 5 project was approved by Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors for development. Commercial production was achieved in June 2018.

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were C$68. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $759. Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were C$70. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $780. Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 was 16,170 ounces of gold with a total of approximately 241,000 tonnes of ore milled at 2.20 g/t gold.

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 were C$57. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 were $616. Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 were C$68. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 were $733. Gold production in the first six months of 2019 was 29,158 ounces of gold with a total of approximately 422,000 tonnes of ore milled at 2.30 g/t gold.

In the second quarter of 2018 and in the first six months of 2018, LaRonde Zone 5 processed ore for 30 days as the mine achieved commercial production in June 2018. As a result, the operating results in the second quarter of 2019 and in the first six months of 2019 are not meaningfully comparable to the prior year periods.

In its first year of operation, the mine achieved its designed production rate of 1,975 tonnes per day ("tpd") with lower than expected dilution and slightly higher than expected mill recoveries. The Company is currently evaluating opportunities to further enhance productivity. Under the current LaRonde Zone 5 mine plan, a total of approximately 350,000 ounces of gold are expected to be mined through 2026. The Company is evaluating scenarios to integrate the additional mineral reserves in the down-plunge extension of the LaRonde Zone 5 deposit into the mine plan, along with the potential to process additional tonnage through the LaRonde Complex.

The Company is also evaluating the potential to extend operations at depth and along strike onto the Ellison property, which adjoins the LaRonde Zone 5 property to the west. Ellison hosts an indicated mineral resource of 68,000 ounces of gold (665,000 tonnes grading 3.19 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company continued to test autonomous mining at LaRonde Zone 5 on weekend night shifts when underground activity is at reduced levels. Testing has yielded favourable results as autonomous mucking and hauling of ore from underground to surface was successfully achieved. Integration and pilot testing of automated mining equipment (two trucks and one scoop tram) began in the fourth quarter of 2018 at LaRonde Zone 5 and will continue throughout 2019.

Canadian Malartic Mine – New Quarterly Mill Throughput Record

In June 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") acquired Osisko Mining Corporation and created the Canadian Malartic General Partnership (the "Partnership"). The Partnership owns and operates the Canadian Malartic mine in northwestern Quebec through a joint management committee. Each of Agnico Eagle and Yamana has an indirect 50% ownership interest in the Partnership. All volume numbers in this section reflect the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, except as otherwise indicated.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) (100%) 5,283

5,266 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%) 58,055

57,868 Gold grade (g/t) 1.12

1.23 Gold production (ounces) 84,311

91,863 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 607

$ 550 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 607

$ 537

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower capitalized deferred stripping, higher contractor costs and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower capitalized deferred stripping, higher contractor costs and lower gold production.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) (100%) 10,318

10,286 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%) 57,006

56,829 Gold grade (g/t) 1.15

1.20 Gold production (ounces) 167,981

175,266 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 24 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 601

$ 558 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 589

$ 551

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower capitalized deferred stripping and higher contractor costs, partially offset by higher throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Gold production in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades.

Work on the Barnat extension project is proceeding on budget and on schedule. Work is primarily focused on the Highway 117 road deviation, overburden stripping and topographic drilling/rock excavation. The highway deviation work re-started in the second quarter of 2019 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production activities at Barnat are scheduled to begin in late 2019, following completion of the highway deviation.

Exploration programs are ongoing to evaluate the underground potential at several deposits to the east of the Canadian Malartic open pit, including the Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen and Sheehan zones. These opportunities have the potential to provide new sources of ore for the Canadian Malartic mill. Additional exploration will be carried out in 2019 to assess the potential of these zones.

The permit allowing for the development of an underground ramp at the Odyssey project was received in December 2018.

As part of ongoing stakeholder engagement, the Partnership is in discussions with four First Nations groups concerning a potential collaboration agreement, which will include a financial component. As with the Good Neighbour Guide and other community relations efforts at Canadian Malartic, the Partnership is working collaboratively with stakeholders to establish cooperative relationships that support the long-term potential of the mine.

Goldex – Increase in Rail-Veyor Productivity Drives Strong Quarterly Performance

The 100% owned Goldex mine in northwestern Quebec began production from the M and E zones in September 2013. Commercial production from the Deep 1 Zone commenced on July 1, 2017.

Goldex Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 734

640 Tonnes of ore milled per day 8,066

7,033 Gold grade (g/t) 1.58

1.59 Gold production (ounces) 34,325

30,480 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 37

$ 42 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 37

$ 42 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 590

$ 687 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 589

$ 680

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to increased productivity resulting from the utilization of the Rail-Veyor, lower re-handling costs and higher throughput levels, partially offset by additional development costs associated with the higher grade South Zone and higher contractor and consumable costs. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput levels as a result of higher utilization of the Rail-Veyor system, which achieved its best monthly production of approximately 5,500 tpd in June 2019.

Goldex Mine – Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 1,389

1,298 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,674

7,171 Gold grade (g/t) 1.67

1.50 Gold production (ounces) 68,779

58,404 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 38

$ 39 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 38

$ 39 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 572

$ 677 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 574

$ 677

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to increased productivity resulting from the Rail-Veyor system, lower re-handling costs, higher throughput levels and higher gold production, partially offset by additional development costs associated with the higher grade South Zone and higher contractor and consumable costs.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades and higher throughput levels as a result of higher utilization of the Rail-Veyor system as described above, partially offset by slightly lower recoveries.

Mining in the South Zone continued in the second quarter of 2019. Stopes mined to date have shown better grades than anticipated and have confirmed dilution and recovery assumptions. The South Zone consists of quartz veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex. Approximately one stope per month from the South Zone will be mined for the remainder of 2019. The Company continues to evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed to the Goldex mill.

Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in the second quarter of 2019, focusing on areas below the current mineral reserve limit of Level 130. A ventilation upgrade was completed and the development of the exploration ramp for the Deep 2 Zone resumed in the second quarter of 2019.

Akasaba West

The Company acquired the Akasaba West gold-copper deposit in January 2014. Located less than 30 kilometres from Goldex, the Akasaba West deposit could create flexibility and synergies for the Company's operations in the Abitibi region by using extra milling capacity at both Goldex and LaRonde, while reducing overall unit costs.

The Company continues to review the timeline for the integration of the Akasaba West project into the Goldex production profile. Over a five-year mine life, total production could be approximately 115,000 ounces of gold and 21,000 tonnes of copper at total cash costs per ounce of $550 to $600.

NUNAVUT REGION

Agnico Eagle has identified Nunavut as a politically attractive and stable jurisdiction with enormous geological potential. With the Company's Meliadine and Meadowbank mines (including the Amaruq satellite deposit at Meadowbank) and other exploration projects, Nunavut has the potential to be a strategic operating platform with the ability to generate strong gold production and cash flows over several decades.

Meadowbank – Additional Mining at Portage Pit Extends Production into the Third Quarter of 2019

The 100% owned Meadowbank mine in Nunavut, northern Canada, achieved commercial production in March 2010. The mine produced its three millionth ounce of gold in 2018.

Meadowbank Mine – Operating Statistics





All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 680

844 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,473

9,275 Gold grade (g/t) 1.81

2.41 Gold production (ounces) 37,310

59,627 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 82

$ 86 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 80

$ 85 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 1,119

$ 947 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 1,066

$ 920

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower open pit mining costs as a result of the reduced rate of open pit mining activity as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site, partially offset by higher re-handling costs and lower throughput. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period as expected primarily due to lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period as expected due to lower gold production.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period as expected due to anticipated lower grades from processing the marginal ore stockpile as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, a test batch of low-grade Amaruq ore was processed in the mill confirming ore characteristics and recoveries. The 2,147 ounces of gold produced are included in the pre-commercial production. Further details are provided in the Amaruq section below.

Meadowbank Mine – Operating Statistics





All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 1,308

1,674 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,227

9,249 Gold grade (g/t) 2.03

2.47 Gold production (ounces) 80,812

121,074 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 85

$ 90 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 83

$ 86 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 1,035

$ 974 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 982

$ 921

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower open pit mining costs as a result of the reduced rate of open pit mining activity as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site, partially offset by higher re-handling costs and lower throughput. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period as expected primarily due to higher re-handling costs and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period as expected primarily due to higher re-handling costs and lower gold production.

Gold production in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period as expected due to anticipated lower grades from processing the marginal ore stockpile as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site.

Mining and milling activities at the Meadowbank site have been extended to the third quarter of 2019, largely due to additional ore being sourced from the Portage pit. Production at the Meadowbank mine in 2019 is now expected to be between 95,000 to 105,000 ounces of gold, compared to the previous guidance 65,000 ounces.

Amaruq Project – Development Activities Continue to Ramp Up; Commercial Production Expected Late in the Third Quarter 2019; Drilling Continues to Enhance Underground Exploration Potential

Agnico Eagle has a 100% interest in the Amaruq satellite project, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of the Meadowbank mine. Amaruq is situated on a 94,548-hectare property, almost adjacent to the 51,943-hectare Meadowbank property. Development of the Amaruq project was approved in February 2017 by the Company's Board of Directors as a satellite deposit to supply ore to the existing Meadowbank mill.

On July 11, 2018, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (formerly Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) approved Agnico Eagle's Type A Water Licence for the Whale Tail pit, which had been issued by the Nunavut Water Board on May 30, 2018. This approval authorized the Company to commence development activities on the Whale Tail pit.

At Amaruq, development activities in the second quarter of 2019 focused on dewatering and mining at the Whale Tail deposit. Pit dewatering activities were slower than expected due to:

Increased water inflows related to faster than anticipated snow melt related to the spring thaw (freshet)

Heavier than anticipated rainfall

Slower than expected commissioning and ramp up of the water treatment plant, which is required to treat water being pumped from the lakes

The slower than expected dewatering had an adverse impact on mining and drilling activities during the quarter. Actions have been taken to improve the dewatering efforts and the water treatment plant has been commissioned and is now operating at design rates. Final lake dewatering activities are now forecast to be completed later in the third quarter of 2019.

At Amaruq, mining activities during the second quarter of 2019 were primarily focused on waste stripping and overburden removal in the active pit area. During the quarter, approximately 354,000 tonnes of overburden was removed and 1.85 million tonnes of waste and 146,978 tonnes of ore were mined. At the end of June 2019, stockpiled ore at Amaruq totaled approximately 293,000 tonnes grading 3.5 g/t gold. Concurrent with lake dewatering activities, mining has been primarily focused on waste stripping to open up additional mining areas.

Mining activities in the second quarter of 2019 were impacted by a slightly longer caribou migration period, which reduced the ability to move materials on the road between Amaruq and Meadowbank and between Meadowbank and Baker Lake. Wildlife management is an important priority and the Company is working with Nunavut stakeholders to find the best solutions to safeguard wildlife and minimize production disruptions.

In addition, the completion of the maintenance garage was delayed due to difficult winter weather conditions. The garage is now in full service, which is expected to improve maintenance and availability of mining equipment and long haul trucks.

The mining rate is expected to incrementally ramp up in the second half of 2019, and reach the design rate of 9,000 to 10,000 tpd by year-end 2019 as the Amaruq pit is expanded. Tonnage hauled to the mill is also expected to increase through the balance of this year. As planned, 11additional long haul trucks were delivered to Baker Lake in July with the arrival of the first barge. Another five long haul trucks are expected to arrive before the end of the 2019 barge season.

Although the ramp up of mining activities at Amaruq has been slower than expected for the reasons outlined above, 2019 production guidance for the Meadowbank Complex remains unchanged at 230,000 ounces of gold, but with a higher percentage of ounces being produced from Meadowbank ore. Production guidance from Meadowbank is now forecast to be between 95,000 to 105,000 ounces of gold compared to the previous forecast of 65,000 ounces. Given the change in the production mix, operating costs for the complex are expected to be higher in the third quarter of 2019 and gradually decline through year-end 2019.

In late June 2019, approximately 39,200 tonnes of low-grade ore (1.83 g/t gold) from the Whale Tail deposit was processed at the Meadowbank mill to test the characteristics of the ore. The sample yielded an average gold recovery of 93%, which was in line with expectations. The 2,147 ounces of gold produced in this test are included in the pre-commercial production.

At Amaruq, while total project development capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $350 to $370 million, some variability is expected depending on the timing of the achievement of commercial production, prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates.

Work is ongoing at Amaruq to evaluate the potential for an underground operation, which could run partially concurrent with the open pit mine that is currently under development.

During the second quarter of 2019, a total of 413 metres of underground development was completed, including 189 metres advancement of the main ramp. Total underground development for the project at June 30, 2019 was just over 2,000 metres, reaching a depth of 192 metres below surface.

As a result of ongoing positive exploration drilling results at the Whale Tail and V Zone deposits at depth, an additional $21 million has been added to the capital forecast for the Amaruq underground project. The extra capital will be primarily used to fund increased underground development and conversion drilling from underground. This accelerated development program could help facilitate potential underground production in 2022.

Additional details on the Amaruq underground project are expected to be presented with the Company's fourth quarter results in February 2020.

In May 2019, the Company received the final approvals to allow for in-pit tailings deposition at Meadowbank. The Company believes that in-pit tailings deposition is a safer and more environmentally sustainable option to deal with the Amaruq tailings. In addition, this process is expected to result in lower sustaining capital over the life of the mine.

The permitting process for reconsideration of the Whale Tail pit project certificate and Type A Water Licence to include the Amaruq Phase 2 expansion is ongoing. As part of the project certificate reconsideration, the Nunavut Impact Review Board (the "NIRB") held technical meetings with the regulators in Baker Lake from June 11 to 13, 2019. Agnico Eagle is responding to comments by regulators and working to resolve any outstanding issues. The NIRB will hold public hearings on the proposed expansion from August 26 to 29, 2019 in Baker Lake. The NIRB project certificate reconsideration process will then be followed by the Nunavut Water Board water licence amendment process. It is expected that the Amaruq Phase 2 permitting will be completed in late 2020.

Exploration Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralized Zones at Amaruq

Exploration drilling continues at depth in both the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone, and conversion drilling of underground mineral resources close to the planned Whale Tail pit bottom and in the V Zone at depth is ongoing. In the second quarter of 2019, exploration drilling consisted of 32 holes (9,148 metres) and conversion drilling consisted of 14 holes (6,595 metres). Geotechnical, metallurgical and delineation drilling totaled 1,959 metres. Seven drill rigs are now operating at surface, and the first drill rig mobilized to the exploration ramp has been operating underground since late June. The underground drill program is expected to increase the rate of conversion of the underground mineral resources. Results of the exploration program at the Amaruq project were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 25, 2019.

Selected recent drill results from the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone at the Amaruq project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collars are located on the Amaruq project local geology map. The pierce points are shown on the Amaruq project composite longitudinal section. All intercepts reported for the Amaruq project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration and conversion drill results from the Whale Tail (WT) deposit and V Zone at the Amaruq project

Drill hole Zone Purpose From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

mid-point

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true

width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* AMQ18-1909C WT conversion 548.0 553.6 475 5.1 7.9 7.9 AMQ18-1925 V Zone conversion 495.0 498.9 442 3.7 7.2 7.2 AMQ19-1999 WT conversion 404.7 409.5 297 3.9 7.5 7.5 and WT conversion 427.5 431.0 313 2.9 8.4 8.4 AMQ19-2027A WT conversion 352.0 356.0 258 3.1 6.3 6.3 and WT conversion 393.4 407.9 292 9.3 6.6 6.6 AMQ19-2030 WT conversion 478.6 483.5 351 4.6 12.3 12.3 AMQ19-2033A V Zone conversion 479.0 482.0 400 2.8 9.5 9.5 and V Zone conversion 531.0 536.0 444 4.7 7.1 7.1 AMQ19-2039 WT North exploration 350.5 354.0 284 3.3 11.7 11.7 AMQ19-2040 WT North exploration 539.1 543.0 445 3.0 7.1 7.1 AMQ19-2043 WT North exploration 382.0 385.6 328 3.3 9.0 9.0 AMQ19-2052 WT conversion 273.4 277.0 205 3.0 13.6 13.6

*Holes at the Whale Tail deposit use a capping factor of 80 g/t gold. Holes at V Zone use a capping factor of 60 g/t gold.

[Amaruq Project Local Geology Map]

[Amaruq Project Composite Longitudinal Section]

Whale Tail Deposit Conversion and Exploration Results

The Whale Tail deposit has been defined over at least 2.3 kilometres of strike length and extends from surface to 915 metres depth.

The conversion drilling program continues to demonstrate the extension of high-grade mineralization below the proposed pit outline, while the level of confidence in the geological model continues to improve. The intensive drill program is providing additional information that will be used to further refine the geological and structural models, and to confirm multiple high-grade intervals.

At the western part of Whale Tail, hole AMQ19-2052 intersected 13.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 205 metres depth and, 290 metres to the east, hole AMQ19-1999 intersected 7.5 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 297 metres depth and 8.4 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 313 metres depth. These conversion holes confirm the fold geometry in an area where local inferred mineral resources were first identified in 2018.

The central-eastern sector of Whale Tail continues to yield high grades over potential mining thickness. Hole AMQ19-2030 intersected 12.3 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 351 metres depth, while 165 metres to the west, hole AMQ19-2027A intersected 6.3 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 258 metres depth and 6.6 g/t over 9.3 metres at 292 metres depth.

The eastern part of the Whale Tail ore shoot continues to yield positive results. Hole AMQ18-1909C intersected 7.9 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 475 metres depth, confirming the thickness and grade of the inflection in the ore shoot.

Exploration in the central Whale Tail deposit encountered the Whale Tail North Zone, where hole AMQ19-2039 intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 284 metres depth. This intercept should help to increase the inferred mineral resources at year-end. Two other drill holes explored the gap between Whale Tail and the V Zone: Hole AMQ19-2043 intersected 9.0 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 328 metres depth and hole AMQ19-2040 intersected 7.1 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 445 metres depth. These holes demonstrate a potential to develop new mineral resources in an area that would link the potential underground operations of Whale Tail and V Zone.

The Whale Tail deposit remains open to the west at depth and to the east along a shallow plunge corresponding to the main ore shoot. The drill program for 2019 will continue to test the Whale Tail deposit and the parallel Whale Tail North structure to its north at depth, to expand the mineral resources and continue to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

V Zone – Drilling Extends Ore Shoot at Depth

The V Zone consists of a series of parallel stacked mineralized structures striking northeast from near surface to as deep as 707 metres below surface; the southeast dip of the structures is approximately 30 degrees near surface and steepens to 60 to 70 degrees at depth, where there are at least two sub-parallel structures. The V Zone ore shoot, defined in 2018, is a mineralized corridor 100 to 150 metres wide, locally more than 300 metres wide, plunging shallowly eastward, extending from approximately 350 metres to more than 700 metres depth.

In the second quarter of 2019, conversion drilling continued to return positive results along the interpreted V Zone ore shoot. Hole AMQ19-2033A intersected 9.5 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 400 metres depth and 7.1 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 444 metres depth, while hole AMQ18-1925 intersected 7.2 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 442 metres depth. These intercepts will likely help to convert this area into indicated mineral resources at year-end.

The V Zone ore shoot remains open at depth and laterally down-plunge to the east along the favourable folded contact between volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Additional drilling is expected to extend the high-grade ore shoot to the east and west, as well as better define the geometry of these structures.

The 2019 exploration program is budgeted for 32,800 metres of drilling at an estimated cost of $10.5 million, focused on developing new mineral resources around the deposits between surface and 600 metres depth. Regional targets will also be drilled focusing on new structural interpretations. As well, 20,300 metres of conversion drilling is budgeted at $4.4 million.

Meliadine Mine – Commercial Production Achieved on Schedule and Under Budget; Production Ramp Up Ongoing; Drilling outlines New Tiriganiaq Ore Lenses at Depth

Located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, the Meliadine project was acquired in July 2010 and is Agnico Eagle's largest gold deposit in terms of mineral resources. The Company owns 100% of the 111,358-hectare property. In February 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved the construction of the Meliadine project.

The second quarter of 2019 was the first quarter at Meliadine following the declaration of commercial production on May 14, 2019. In the first six months of 2019, pre-commercial payable gold production totaled 47,281 ounces, compared to guidance of 60,000 ounces, while pre-production gold sales totaled 28,855 ounces. After accounting for lower pre-commercial production gold sales (which would have offset some of the capital costs), total project construction costs (at the date of commercial production) were approximately $830 million, which were below the forecast of $900 million.

Meliadine Mine – Operating Statistics



All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces*

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

135 Tonnes of ore milled per day

2,872 Gold grade (g/t)

8.13 Gold production (ounces)

31,413 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 274 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 266 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 888 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 850

* In the second quarter of 2019, Meliadine had 29,699 ounces of gold in

pre-commercial production. Milling operations following the achievement of commercial production occurred 47 days in the period

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were C$274. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $888. Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 were C$266. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 were $850. Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 was 31,413 ounces of gold (excluding pre-commercial production).

Underground operations continued to ramp up during the second quarter of 2019, and three mining horizons are now well established. A fourth mining horizon is scheduled to be operational in September. Additional mining equipment is expected to arrive at the site (on the 2019 sea-lift) within the next month, which should further increase underground productivity and flexibility.

The process plant continues to ramp up towards nameplate capacity of 3,750 tpd. The plant has operated at up to 3,900 tpd during the quarter. During the quarter, recoveries averaged 92.1%, which was slightly below guidance. In addition, the processing of high grade pyrrhotite-rich ore has impacted recoveries. Work is underway to increase recoveries through adjustments to the grinding and gravity circuits, reagent and oxygen levels and ore blending to address the pyrrhotite-rich ore.

The paste plant, used to backfill underground stopes, became operational in April 2019, and has been performing as expected. The paste network has now been established into all three mining horizons.

At the mine, the saline water treatment plant, which is used to process saline water from the underground, is ramping up to full capacity. After treatment, the water is discharged to surface pond storage. However, in order to reduce the environmental footprint and costs of managing the saline water, a permit was obtained in the second quarter of 2019 to discharge saline water to Hudson Bay starting in the third quarter of 2019. As a result, an additional $12 million in capital will be spent in 2019 for a de-chlorination plant and associated infrastructure for discharge of saline water. In addition, the mine continues to work at mitigating saline water infiltration into the underground workings through modifications to the grouting program.

Production guidance (including pre-commercial production ounces) for 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 230,000 ounces of gold.

The forecast parameters surrounding the Company's proposed Meliadine operations were based, in part, on the results of preliminary economic assessments. These preliminary economic assessments include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in this news release will be realized.

For further information on the basis for the preliminary economic assessments and the qualifications and assumptions made in connection with the preparation of the assessments, please see the Company's press release dated February 14, 2018 and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The results of the preliminary economic assessment had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study in respect of Meliadine.

Exploration Outlines Southwest Extension at Depth in Tiriganiaq

In the second quarter of 2019, exploration drilling at the Meliadine mine consisted of six holes (2,785 metres) and conversion drilling consisted of two holes (2,442 metres). The budget for the full year includes 10,000 metres of exploration drilling and 12,500 metres of conversion drilling. Results from the exploration program at Meliadine were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 25, 2019.

Selected recent drill results from the Tiriganiaq deposit at the Meliadine mine are set out in the table below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix to this news release. The pierce points are shown on the Meliadine Mine Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Meliadine mine show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Tiriganiaq deposit at the Meliadine mine

Drill hole Deposit Lode From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* M19-2518-W2A Tiriganiaq 1380 723.6 727.3 675 2.8 24.5 6.5 M19-2520 Tiriganiaq 1370 735.0 738.5 705 2.8 6.2 5.3 M19-2524-W1 Tiriganiaq 1370 826.6 830.4 808 2.8 6.0 6.0 M19-2524-W2B Tiriganiaq 1370 829.0 833.6 812 4.6 9.2 9.2

*Holes at the Tiriganiaq deposit's lodes 1370 and 1380 use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold.

[Meliadine Mine Composite Longitudinal Section]

The Meliadine property includes seven gold deposits, six of which are part of the current mine plan. Tiriganiaq is the largest of the deposits with a strike length of approximately 3.0 kilometres at surface and a known depth of 812 metres. The current mineral reserves at the Meliadine project are mainly in the Tiriganiaq deposit and consist of 16.7 million tonnes grading 6.97 g/t gold (containing 3.8 million ounces of gold) at underground and open pit depths as of December 31, 2018. Please refer to the news release dated February 14, 2019 for a detailed breakdown of mineral reserves.

Recent results from the 2019 exploration program demonstrate that Tiriganiaq continues to grow, and remains open at depth and to the west. The intercepts in this area are now grouped in two new lodes, numbered 1370 and 1380, which are approximately 75 metres north of previously known mineralization (as shown on the Schematic Cross Section inset in the Meliadine Mine Composite Longitudinal Section). The new lodes are interpreted to be within a third folded or thrust iron formation package (below and north of the 1150s lode package and the 1250s lode package).

The best recent intercept is hole M19-2524-W2B that intersected 9.2 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 812 metres depth (lode 1370), the deepest reported intercept to date at the Meliadine mine. Two other intercepts demonstrate the potential for a new parallel zone as exploration continues at depth. Approximately 200 metres to the west of hole M19-2524-W2B, hole M19-2518-W2A intersected 6.5 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 675 metres depth (lode 1380), while, approximately 225 metres to the east, hole M19-2520 intersected 5.3 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 705 metres depth (lode 1370). Additional drilling will be performed to define the lateral and vertical extent of this new discovery. This area is expected to increase inferred mineral resources at year-end 2019.

The Company continues the conversion program at Tiriganiaq and Wesmeg, and will continue exploring the Tiriganiaq deposit at depth in the areas discovered in 2018 and 2019.

FINLAND AND SWEDEN

Agnico Eagle's Kittila mine in Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe and hosts the Company's largest mineral reserves. Exploration activities continue to expand the mineral reserves and mineral resources and the Company has approved an expansion to add an underground shaft and increase expected mill throughput by 25 percent to 2.0 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa"). In Sweden, the Company has a 55 percent interest in the Barsele exploration project.

Kittila – Autoclave Re-line Maintenance Completed on Schedule; Exploration Extends Sisar Zone and Confirms Mineral Resources in Roura and Rimpi Zones

The 100% owned Kittila mine in northern Finland achieved commercial production in 2009.

Kittila Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 160

423 Tonnes of ore milled per day 1,758

4,648 Gold grade (g/t) 4.54

3.63 Gold production (ounces) 20,077

42,049 Production costs per tonne (EUR) € 117

€ 78 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR) € 68

€ 80 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 1,048

$ 922 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 619

$ 945

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower throughput levels as a result of the scheduled mill autoclave shutdown. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reason described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the accumulation of ore stockpiles during the scheduled mill shutdown, partially offset by lower throughput. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partly offset by lower gold production.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the scheduled mill shutdown that took place for a 58-day period to allow for full autoclave relining. The last full autoclave relining was carried out in 2013. During the mill shutdown, underground mining continued and generated a sizable surface stockpile.

Kittila Mine – Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 616

891 Tonnes of ore milled per day 3,403

4,923 Gold grade (g/t) 4.11

3.70 Gold production (ounces) 69,413

90,167 Production costs per tonne (EUR) € 86

€ 76 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR) € 73

€ 77 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 859

$ 904 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 730

$ 911

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput levels as a result of the scheduled mill autoclave shutdown. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher grades.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the accumulation of ore stockpiles during the scheduled mill shutdown, partially offset by lower throughput. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partly offset by lower gold production.

Gold production in the first six months of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the scheduled mill shutdown in the second quarter of 2019 as described above.

In February 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved an expansion to increase throughput rates at Kittila to 2.0 mtpa from the current rate of 1.6 mtpa. Permitting is ongoing for the increase in throughput. This expansion includes the construction of a 1,044-metre deep shaft, a processing plant expansion as well as other infrastructure and service upgrades over a period from 2018 to 2021.

The expansion project is expected to increase the efficiency of the mine and maintain or decrease current operating costs while providing access to the deeper mining horizons. In addition, the shaft is expected to provide access to the mineral resources located below 1,150 metres depth, where recent exploration programs have shown promising results.

The mill expansion is advancing as planned. During the scheduled mill shutdown in the second quarter of 2019, tie-in work was completed.

The shaft project is ongoing with all segments of the raise boring completed in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, slashing of the first section of the raise boring was completed in July 2019. Raise boring of the ore silos is scheduled to be completed later in 2019 and construction of the head frame is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019.

Continuing Expansion of Roura-Rimpi Main Zone and Sisar Central Areas

Exploration at the Kittila mine is focused on extending the Main and Sisar zones northward and southward and at depth in the Roura and Rimpi areas in order to increase the mineral reserves in the large orebody. The probable mineral reserves estimate for Kittila as of December 31, 2018 is 4.4 million ounces of gold (30.5 million tonnes grading 4.50 g/t gold), while the indicated mineral resources estimate is 1.4 million ounces of gold (17.0 million tonnes grading 2.65 g/t gold) and the inferred mineral resources estimate is 1.0 million ounces of gold (8.3 million tonnes grading 3.84 g/t gold).

Drilling is targeting the Main Zone and the Sisar lens in the Roura and Rimpi area. Sisar is subparallel to and slightly east of the main Kittila mineralization. The 2019 exploration program is budgeted at $9.0 million including 34,000 metres of drilling. Exploration drilling in the second quarter of 2019 totaled 12 holes (7,239 metres). In addition, conversion drilling in the second quarter totaled 10 holes (4,068 metres).

Selected recent drill results from the Sisar and Roura-Rimpi zones at the Kittila mine are set out in the table below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix. Pierce points for all these holes are shown on the Kittila Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Kittila mine show uncapped gold grades over estimated true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Sisar and Roura-Rimpi zones at the Kittila mine

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated true

width (metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) RIE19-600 Main-Rimpi 316.0 322.4 1,239 3.0 5.6 RIE19-604 Main-Rimpi 371.3 386.0 1,295 6.6 3.7 ROD18-700K Main-Roura 477.0 486.0 1,129 3.1 5.2 and Sisar Central 981.5 991.0 1,563 2.9 4.0 ROD18-701H Sisar Central 638.0 651.0 1,208 4.2 8.4 ROD19-700 Main-Roura 701.0 711.5 1,312 5.0 5.3 and Main-Roura 733.0 741.3 1,338 4.1 3.1 ROD19-700B Main-Roura 763.3 778.0 1,382 5.6 2.9 ROU19-601 Main-Roura 356.0 367.6 1,292 3.2 5.0 VUG19-504 Main-Rimpi 158.6 188.0 1,009 23.8 7.4 including Main-Rimpi 169.0 177.0 1,009 6.5 13.4 and Main-Rimpi 214.0 221.0 1,023 5.8 5.6 VUG19-505 Main-Rimpi 225.1 238.0 1,079 8.5 4.0 and Main-Rimpi 249.0 254.0 1,091 3.3 9.1 VUG19-506 Main-Rimpi 221.3 229.0 1,076 5.3 6.3 and Main-Rimpi 247.0 252.0 1,089 3.5 4.0 VUG19-508 Main-Rimpi 46.0 50.7 947 3.9 6.5 and Main-Rimpi 56.0 71.5 952 13.1 9.7 including Main-Rimpi 60.1 69.0 952 7.6 13.0 and Main-Rimpi 78.0 94.0 958 13.6 6.0 VUG19-509 Main-Rimpi 59.3 92.0 976 21.9 5.0 including Main-Rimpi 85.0 92.0 983 4.8 10.9 and Main-Rimpi 111.0 119.0 997 5.6 6.8

[Kittla Composite Longitudinal Section]

Deep drilling of the Roura area continues from the exploration ramp with two high-capacity drill rigs. Recent intercepts from Roura have confirmed the Main Zone and the Sisar Zone mineral reserves and mineral resources between 1,130 and 1,560 metres depth. Hole ROD19-700 intersected the Main Zone yielding 5.3 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 1,312 metres depth; the same hole intersected a second branch in the Main Zone 20 metres further to the east, yielding 3.1 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 1,338 metres depth. Approximately 75 metres to the north, hole ROD19-700B intersected the Main Zone lower down, yielding 2.9 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 1,382 metres depth. Approximately 170 metres above, hole ROD18-701H intersected the Sisar Central Zone, yielding 8.4 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 1,208 metres depth. These intercepts confirm the mineralization in the Main Zone and in the Sisar Central Zone in the southern area.

Approximately 350 metres to the north of hole ROD18-701H, hole ROD18-700K intersected the Main Zone, yielding 5.2 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 1,129 metres depth; the same hole intersected the Sisar Central Zone, yielding 4.0 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 1,563 metres depth. This second intercept extends the Sisar Zone mineralization deeper by approximately 130 metres in this area.

Approximately 450 to 600 metres to the north of hole ROD18-700K, three drill holes intersected the Main Zone in the contact area between Roura and Rimpi: hole ROU19-601 yielded 5.0 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 1,292 metres depth; hole RIE19-600 yielded 5.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 1,239 metres depth; and hole RIE19-604 yielded 3.7 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at 1,295 metres depth. These three intercepts extend the current Main Zone mineralization approximately 50 metres northward at this depth.

Shallowly plunging conversion drill holes have confirmed the expected grades and widths in the mineral reserves in the Rimpi Zone between 950 and 1,090 metres depth. An example is hole VUG19-508 that had three closely-spaced intercepts over 48 metres of core length: 6.5 g/t gold over 3.9 metres; 9.7 g/t gold over 13.1 metres; and 6.0 g/t gold over 13.6 metres, all between 947 and 958 metres depth. Hole VUG19-506 intersected 6.3 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at 1,076 metres depth and 4.0 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 1,089 metres depth; these results fill a gap, thereby extending the mineralization in the area by approximately 30 metres to the north.

SOUTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

Agnico Eagle's Southern Business operations are focused in Mexico. These operations have been a solid source of precious metals production (gold and silver) with stable operating costs and strong free cash flow since 2009.

Pinos Altos – Cubiro and Sinter Satellite Development Proceeding as Planned; Conversion Drilling Begins at Cubiro and Exploration Continues to Extend Reyna de Plata East Zone

The 100% owned Pinos Altos mine in northern Mexico achieved commercial production in November 2009.