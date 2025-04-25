AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

News provided byAgnico Eagle Mines Limited
Apr 25, 2025, 18:51 ET
TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Total Votes
Cast
|
Percentage
of Votes For
|
Percentage
of Votes
Withheld
|
Leona Aglukkaq
|
371,502,868
|
7,658,869
|
379,161,737
|
97.98 %
|
2.02 %
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|
373,630,157
|
5,531,581
|
379,161,738
|
98.54 %
|
1.46 %
|
Sean Boyd
|
360,232,856
|
18,928,881
|
379,161,737
|
95.01 %
|
4.99 %
|
Martine A. Celej
|
372,174,791
|
6,986,947
|
379,161,738
|
98.16 %
|
1.84 %
|
Jonathan Gill
|
377,291,469
|
1,870,268
|
379,161,737
|
99.51 %
|
0.49 %
|
Peter Grosskopf
|
366,737,728
|
12,424,010
|
379,161,738
|
96.72 %
|
3.28 %
|
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
|
377,311,629
|
1,850,108
|
379,161,737
|
99.51 %
|
0.49 %
|
Deborah McCombe
|
375,525,120
|
3,636,618
|
379,161,738
|
99.04 %
|
0.96 %
|
Jeffrey Parr
|
369,167,169
|
9,994,569
|
379,161,738
|
97.36 %
|
2.64 %
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
367,203,743
|
11,957,995
|
379,161,738
|
96.85 %
|
3.15 %
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
370,133,206
|
9,028,532
|
379,161,738
|
97.62 %
|
2.38 %
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Further Information: For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or call (416) 947-1212.
Share this article