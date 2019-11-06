AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Achieves Major Milestone with First International Product Shipment

CHATHAM, ON, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - AgMedica Bioscience Inc. ("AgMedica" or the "Company"), a licensed producer of cannabis for adult-use consumers and medicinal patients, is proud to announce that the Company has successfully completed its first international shipment of cannabis oil into the Australian market.

This achievement marks another major milestone in the continued evolution of the Company's international footprint, and positions AgMedica to leverage its innovative products and technology. During the fall of 2019 AgMedica was granted the necessary export permits from Heath Canada which specifically allow for the export of the Company's medicinal-grade cannabis oils.

"As we seek to strengthen our global distribution platform, establishing a diversified international footprint represents a key milestone in our overall growth," said Dr. Trevor Henry, AgMedica's CEO. "By penetrating a rapidly-growing international market such as Australia, AgMedica is expected to realize enhanced returns on our proprietary lineup of value-added merchandise, while mitigating market risk. Acceptance into highly-regulated and attractive markets outside of Canada also demonstrates our commitment to deliver world-class, medical-grade products across all of the markets we serve."

About AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

As a licensed producer of medicinal and recreational cannabis, AgMedica is dedicated to becoming a global leader in the development and commercialization of cannabis and cannabis-derived products to support the health and wellness of our clients across all channels. We aspire to drive the evolution of the cannabis industry by focusing investment on the development and commercialization of differentiated products in the medicinal, health & wellness and pharmaceutical sectors as well as providing the highest possible quality to recreational channels. For further information, please visit our website at www.agmedica.ca.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

For further information: AgMedica Bioscience Inc., Sengkee Ahn, MBA, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, P: 1-844-247-4633, E: info@AgMedica.ca