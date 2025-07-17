AGLC Announces Cannabis Welcome at Alberta Concerts and Festivals

Plantlife Cannabis Poised for a Busy Summer

EDMONTON, AB, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - In another nationwide first, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) is expanding cannabis access at public events. Already the first and only province in Canada to permit cannabis sales at 18+ events, cannabis will soon be available at most concerts and festivals.

Plantlife at rockin' thunder (CNW Group/Plantlife Cannabis)

"We see this as a natural evolution of where cannabis retail is headed," said Ian Scott, VP Operations, Plantlife Cannabis. "Festivals bring together a wide range of Albertans — and by operating in designated 18+ zones with transparency, education, and full compliance, we're showing how cannabis can responsibly exist in the same spaces as beer gardens or food trucks. We're proud to be leading this shift."

What the New Policy Means

"Effective immediately, cannabis store licensees may apply to AGLC for an extension of their licence to temporarily sell cannabis at events and festivals where minors are permitted. Sales shall only occur in designated areas of the event or festival where minors are prohibited."

Until now, cannabis sales were restricted to adults-only (18+) events. Retailers could sell cannabis only with a temporary license extension from the AGLC, and sales could not occur within designated consumption areas.

Under the updated rules:

Cannabis may be sold at events where minors are present, if restricted to 18+ zones

Consumption areas remain separate and 18+ only

Only licensed Alberta retailers can apply for these special permits

This change opens the door for a more inclusive, regulated cannabis presence at Alberta's top music and cultural festivals.

Plantlife Cannabis, Alberta's fastest-growing cannabis retailer, is ready to meet the moment. With multiple major festivals on the summer calendar, Plantlife is positioned to be among the first to legally sell cannabis on-site under the new framework.

"This is a huge step for the normalization of cannabis in Alberta," said Marcie Kiziak, President of Retail, Plantlife Cannabis. "We've been preparing behind the scenes, and our team is ready to operate responsibly, visibly, and in full compliance at a new kind of cultural event."

Where Plantlife Is Showing Up This Summer

Branded Graphic

Plantlife will be present — and selling — at several major festivals under the new policy:

Rockin' Thunder – Edmonton – July 11–12

Cannabis was sold on-site in an 18+ zone; minors permitted elsewhere on festival grounds.

Cannabis was sold on-site in an 18+ zone; minors permitted elsewhere on festival grounds. Country Thunder – Calgary – August 15–18

Cannabis sales on site in an 18+ zone; minors permitted elsewhere on festival grounds.

"We're proud to share that this past weekend's festival marked a successful step forward in integrating legalized cannabis into the live music experience. Our on-site cannabis sales were handled with the highest standards of compliance and responsibility, working closely with regulators to ensure a safe and seamless guest experience," said Gerry Krochak, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Rockin' Thunder and Country Thunder. "The feedback from festival goers was overwhelmingly positive — guests appreciated the convenience and atmosphere, and we saw respectful, responsible enjoyment throughout the weekend. We're excited about the future of enhancing festival culture in a thoughtful and progressive way. We're also happy to have this partnership lined up for our Country Thunder event in Calgary this August."

"This was a historic moment — we're proud to be the first retailer in Canada to offer legal cannabis sales at an all-ages event. Through careful planning, designated consumption areas, and clear separation from minors, we demonstrated that cannabis can be safely and responsibly integrated into major live events. This sets a new benchmark for what's possible in the evolving entertainment and cannabis landscapes," said Scott.

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival – Edmonton – Adults Only

Returning for the second year as a trusted on-site cannabis vendor.

"We're proud to partner with Plantlife Cannabis as our on-site retail partner. Their commitment to education, compliance, and responsible consumption sets the standard for cannabis retail at live events. They've created a safe and welcoming experience that aligns perfectly with the values of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival ," said Mike Anderson, President Trixstar Entertainment, Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

A First in Cannabis + Culture Integration

Plantlife's approach to festival retail includes:

Verified ID checks to enter retail zone extensions

Branded but compliant signage inside retail zones

Product education, not just transactions

Partnerships with event organizers for safety and access planning

"We're not just showing up to sell," said Scott. "We're there to educate, engage, and help cannabis feel like a normal, safe part of Alberta's cultural moment."

Media Access & Interviews

Press, content creators, and community partners are invited to:

Visit the Plantlife booth at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival for exclusive behind-the-scenes access

Request interview from Plantlife team

Request high-res photos, branding, and team bios

Note on Compliance

All sales and promotional activity are conducted in alignment with the Cannabis Act and AGLC regulations. No cannabis is sold or consumed in the presence of minors. Branded materials are factual, non-glamorized, and focused on responsible access.

Media Contact: Ian Scott, 403-700-0442, [email protected]