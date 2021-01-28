Aging & Caregiving During COVID-19 - Chartwell Retirement Residences Hosts Virtual Speaker Series To Support Canadian Seniors and Their Families

Dr. Amy D'Aprix and Kelley Keehn are available for interviews.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Caregivers of an aging parent or senior spouse are experiencing unique challenges and a myriad of emotions during the pandemic. It is more important than ever to have accurate information and expert advice on the safety and security of living in a retirement home.

To support Canadian seniors and their families as they consider these major life decisions, Chartwell Retirement Residences is hosting a free Virtual Speaker Series. Expert presenters will help seniors and caregivers understand their care/support options, whether they can afford retirement living, and why now may be the right time to move for the support they need to make a change for the better.

The presentations will be followed by an opportunity for participants to pose their own questions to experts on life transitions, care and affordability.

Four sessions are scheduled for February:

Caregiving During a Pandemic: The Impact on Families

February 4th • 2 PM EST

Guest speaker: Dr. Amy D'Aprix

Dr. Amy D'Aprix is a certified senior advisor, Vice President of the International Federation on Aging, and Co-Founder of the Essential Conversations Project. As a gerontological social worker, she has over 30 years of experience working with older adults and their families.

Dr. Amy will discuss the emotions that many caregivers are experiencing, the risks of delaying support and how congregate living remains safe.

Comparing the Health Benefits of Retirement Living & Aging at Home

February 11th • 2 PM EST

Amanda Richards, Director, Business Development and Community Integration, Chartwell Retirement Residences

Comparing the impact on health and wellbeing of living alone during the long winter months with living in a safe, social and supported retirement community.

Navigating Your Care & Support Options

February 18th

Our care experts discuss support options available in each province, from homecare to retirement living and long term care, and which lifestyle option may be the best fit.

Ontario • 2 PM EST - Charlotte Miller, Senior Director of Care, Chartwell Retirement Residences

Alberta • 2 PM MST

British Columbia • 2PM PST

Theresa Alfier, Director Regional Operations & Care, Chartwell Retirement Residences

Affording Retirement Living

February 25th • 2 PM EST

Guest speaker: Kelley Keehn

Kelley Keehn is a Personal Finance Educator, author and speaker with over 20 years of experience in the Canadian finance industry. Keehn answers key financial questions about retirement living, including financial strategies, government subsidies and the myth that living at home is free.

Seniors and families can register for these webinars at chartwell.com/virtualspeakerseries

