AGI Announces the Appointment of Jim Rudyk as its new CFO

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company) (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Rudyk to the position of CFO. Jim is responsible for finance, accounting, business intelligence and information technology. As a senior member of the executive team, Jim reports directly to CEO Tim Close and will work out of our Toronto office.

Jim has more than 20 years of extensive financial and operational experience with a diverse range of organizations. Prior to joining AGI, Jim served as CFO for a number of public and private firms in a variety of industries including his most recent position with Sofina Foods a Canadian food processing Company with reach across Canada. Prior to this role, Jim was CFO for the Roots Corporation with operations in Canada, Taiwan and China, and the Shred-It Corporation based in Oakville Ontario with global operations in 18 countries. Before these roles, Jim acted as both CFO and COO at Canada Cartage System, Limited, Canada's largest specialized provider of fully outsourced trucking fleets and last-mile logistics solutions. Jim's earlier career included roles that included CFO, Director of Sales & Marketing and Controller at Companies such as Dell Computer Corporation and Wright Medical Technology. He began his career at PWC as an auditor.

The evolution of Jim's career through a variety of functions has enabled him to contribute to many areas including finance, systems assessment and implementation, sales and marketing, distribution and supply chain, operations, and IT. The variety and scope of this background as well as his extensive experience with M&A, integration and operating in both the private and public environment will benefit AGI and make him a great addition to our organization.

AGI is a leading provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.

