AGI Announces Q3 2021 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. AGI's current annualized cash dividend rate is $0.60 per share.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

For further information: Andrew Jacklin, Director, Investor Relations

