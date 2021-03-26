AGI Announces Promotion of Paul Householder To COO

WINNIPEG, MB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Householder to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. In this role, Paul will lead critical initiatives to help further streamline operations, drive growth, and take ownership of creating an enhanced experience for our valued customers. Paul will continue to report directly to Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI and will work out of the AGI Toronto office.

Paul joined AGI in 2019 as EVP, International with responsibility for leading all aspects of AGI's businesses outside of North America. In 2020, Paul was promoted to EVP, Global Operations with expanded responsibility including coverage of AGI's North American businesses.

"Paul has proven himself as a strong leader with the ability to implement change and successfully drive operational excellence at our facilities worldwide," noted Tim Close. "We are excited to have the benefit of Paul's leadership as we look to build on AGI's past success and leverage our recent period of intense investment to drive accelerated growth across AGI that now includes our recently added platforms in India, EMEA, US Farm, Brazil, Technology, and Food."

Prior to AGI, Paul spent 28 years at Air Products and Chemicals, where he progressed through several senior positions, including general management roles with full P&L ownership of businesses in the US and Brazil. In addition, Paul held several global leadership roles focusing on continuous improvement, business development, sales, and engineering.

Paul holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lafayette College, an MBA from Lehigh University, and has completed the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)

For further information: Andrew Jacklin, Director, Investor Relations, +1-437-335-1630, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.aggrowth.com

