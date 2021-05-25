AGI Announces Partnership With Bushel To Further Advance SureTrack Offering

WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with Bushel, Inc ("Bushel"). Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Bushel is a leading provider of software technology solutions for growers, grain buyers, ag retailers, protein producers, and food companies.

Bushel provides customers with solutions including the automation of weigh scale tickets issued by grain elevators. In addition, the Bushel platform automates the contracts and settlements required to complete grain sales. These key functionalities will be added to the AGI SureTrack® platform to extend its capabilities, adding critical automation to ensure seamless, accurate, and transparent transactions between buyers and sellers of grain. In addition, AGI will have the opportunity to leverage Bushel's strong relationships that include more than 60,000 farm-level users as well as 2,000 commercial-level grain facilities who use the Bushel platform today.

"Our AGI SureTrack® customers will benefit greatly from our new partnership with Bushel," stated Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI. "The increased functionality that Bushel brings to AGI SureTrack® will help streamline key post-harvest grain selling and purchasing activities, bringing a new level of automation to activities that are commonly performed manually. The integration of weighing data from scale tickets created at grain elevators into AGI SureTrack's Grain Marketplace ecosystem is a significant extension of our current capability and will be a major source of value for our customers. We look forward to working with the entire Bushel team to advance our exciting technologies."

"At Bushel, we value the strength in partnerships and collaboration to unite market-leading solutions to create better value for our customers," noted Jake Joraanstad, Bushel CEO & co-founder. "Our connection provides the critical grain sales data needed to reduce manual entry and save time during the busiest times of the season. Commercial grain facilities will have to field less phone calls as all parties will have clear visibility to what was purchased and sold. With privacy controls built-in, growers have the opportunity to manage how their data is seen and shared with grain facilities."

Bushel's platform reaches 40% of grain origination in the United States, resulting in one of the largest technology network effects among growers and grain buyers in the U.S. today. Within Bushel's ecosystem, $22 billion of grain is contracted annually.

Bushel Company Profile

Bushel is an independently owned software company and leading provider of software technology solutions for growers, grain buyers, ag retailers, protein producers, and food companies, headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Since launching in 2017, Bushel's platform has grown rapidly, now powering nearly 2,000 grain facilities across the U.S. and Canada with real-time business information for their producers. Monthly, 60,000 producers utilize Bushel products and services. Bushel is focused on building the digital infrastructure that empowers the agriculture supply chain with innovative software products and solutions.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

