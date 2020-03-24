AGI Announces Appointment of Claudia Roessler as a Director

WINNIPEG, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI") (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Claudia Roessler as a Director.

"We are delighted to have Claudia join our Board. In addition to her experience and insight into a key component of our strategy she is a great fit with our board and AGI culture," said Bill Lambert, Board Chair.

"As we build out our AGI SureTrack platform Claudia brings deeply relevant experience gained throughout her career and very directly over the past eight years as part of Microsoft's Ag services business." added Tim Close, President and CEO.

About Claudia Roessler

Claudia is an experienced technology executive with over 30 years of progressive Industry and B2B solutions experience with Microsoft Corporation. Her background is focused on marketing, business development and the design and commercialization of systems and technology solutions for various industrial segments, including agribusinesses. Claudia brings extensive knowledge of ag-technologies, precision farming and relevant trends.

Claudia is currently Director, Agriculture Strategic Partnerships, Azure Global Engineering, FarmBeats with Microsoft, a role she has held since 2018. Prior to this, Claudia was Director, Industry Solutions, Strategic Business Development, Chemical & Agriculture, with Microsoft, where she helped companies on their digital transformation strategy. Claudia has significant international experience, having worked with Microsoft for many years in Germany and global roles.

Claudia Roessler comments "I'm thrilled to join the AGI board at an exciting time, where digital is playing a pivotal role for the company success. I'm delighted to bring my experience in digital transformation to AGI." Currently residing in Washington State, Claudia was born in Munich, Germany, and is fluent in English and German.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)

For further information: Investor Relations, Steve Sommerfeld, 204-489-1855, [email protected]

