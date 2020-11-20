Aggressive Public Health Measures Needed to Safeguard Hospital Capacity and Protect Residents of Long-Term Care

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) supports the Government of Ontario's decision today to move the Regions of Peel and Toronto into lockdown for the next 28 days to curtail the rise in new COVID-19 cases, safeguard the province's finite hospital capacity and ensure residents in long-term care are safe.

Hospitalizations have been rising steadily across the province in recent weeks and the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units reached 150 yesterday – a threshold that will require some hospitals to postpone some surgeries and procedures. The OHA has called for and participated in efforts to protect long-term care residents since the early stages of the pandemic and lockdown is vitally needed to limit further spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Federal pandemic modelling released today demonstrates that Ontario hospitals could face potentially catastrophic conditions within weeks. Given this unthinkable risk, other regions with high rates of transmission, such as York, must be monitored closely and evaluated weekly based on the most current evidence and data. Prudence and vigilance will also be required when considering whether or not to remove public health measures to prevent a resurgence of cases over the winter holiday and into the New Year. For instance, robust test-and-trace capability must be in place locally if measures are to be lifted once infection rates decline.

Implementing a lockdown is a horrifying decision for any government to have to make given the enormous impact on businesses and their employees, and the OHA applauds the Government of Ontario and Government of Canada for providing continued support to businesses affected by the lockdown. Additional investments are also urgently needed to assist Ontario workers who are at disproportionate risk of exposure to COVID-19 and who are not receiving compensation to self-isolate or to recover when sick. We ask the Government of Ontario to make these supports available at the earliest opportunity."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Aslan Hart, Public Affairs, 416 205 1376, [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

