Agfa Healthcare Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Workflow Effectiveness, Healthcare System Quality, and Customer Value

Agfa HealthCare offers customers cloud-based medical imaging informatics, enabling remarkable scalability, reduced complexity, and a robust rule-based engine.

SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the enterprise imaging industry and its evolving cloud-based requirements and, based on its research, recognizes Agfa HealthCare with the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company uniquely leverages its expertise and incorporates customer feedback into its product roadmap to address the growing, fast-evolving global needs and customer-specific challenges. Its unified Enterprise Imaging platform helps clients manage resource allocation, improve productivity, access centralized security and data privacy, and provide clinical confidence with patient-centric contextual intelligence. The technology satisfies multispecialty needs and securely standardizes workflows to enable smooth collaboration between departments and geographical locations.

Agfa Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging platform reduces organizational complexity and redundancy, helping healthcare providers achieve their clinical, operational, and business strategies from product development to implementation. The converged medical image management solution meets the challenge of increasing growth while lowering complexity and supporting the internal and external development of the healthcare network. Regardless of customers' size and resources, Agfa HealthCare's unified platform perfectly fits their real-time image-management needs. It also helps customers generate more insight and practice better evidence-based medicine than traditional imaging workflows.

Mohammad Hamza Hanfi, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, noted, "Agfa HealthCare provides exceptional 24/7 service through its dedicated team of experts, which supports customers with system optimizations and comprehensive managed services, and relieves them from system administration burnout. Every remote monitoring system notifies Agfa HealthCare of potential issues, allowing it to remedy problems before they arise."

Agfa HealthCare's comprehensive Imaging Health Record (IHR) expedites image acquisition, sharing, and retrieval within fewer databases, operating systems, maintenance contracts, and interface systems. It manages everything in one administrative backend with centralized security and data privacy. The Enterprise Imaging platform can store images and documents in a standard format, with a common interface, so that other systems can access them in a vendor-neutral manner. Agfa HealthCare's remote work model deploys immediate global assistance for existing customers and new system implementations The company provides customers with easy access to the support ecosystem and leads customers from volume-based to value-based imaging for precise workflow orchestration and fantastic customer experiences.

"Agfa HealthCare's adaptable financial and purchasing models guarantee affordable deployment, and its standardized customer journey lowers information technology costs and implementation complexity while achieving client success. Its overall customer-first approach offers immense value to existing and new customers," added Manuel Albornoz, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Customer feedback and industry trend monitoring guide Agfa HealthCare's strategies, continuously evolving the enterprise imaging platform to maintain its innovative edge.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies which proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive - beyond simply good customer service - leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan