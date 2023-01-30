TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that AGF Investments Inc., a subsidiary of AGF Management Limited (AGF), has extended its use of CIBC Mellon's custody, fund accounting and fund administration, securities lending, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and ETF services for AGF Investments' suite of funds in Canada. AGF is an independent and diversified global asset management firm and this extension is a strategic component of the firm's market strategy as AGF continues to refine and advance its infrastructure to deliver an exceptional client experience.

This renewal builds on AGF and CIBC Mellon's long-standing partnership including the previous announcement regarding AGF's private client subsidiary Highstreet Asset Management's mandate to leverage CIBC Mellon's services, and the transition of a team of AGF fund administration professionals to CIBC Mellon.

"Institutional investors and especially asset managers recognize the need for robust services that help them navigate complex changes to their firm's strategy, investment management approach, and operations, said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "With this renewal, we are pleased to continue to support AGF's growth and success for many years to come."

"CIBC Mellon's commitment to client service excellence, innovative technology and organizational alignment with our market strategy has contributed much to our firm's success," said Chris Jackson, Chief Operating Officer, AGF. "In today's evolving market environment, partnering with the right outsourced operational platforms allows our teams to focus time and expertise on the areas where we can drive the greatest impact for our stakeholders."

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm's investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams spanning on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2022, had US$42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

