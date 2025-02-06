Agentis Capital Advisors Expands Service Offering with New Greenfield Project Advisory Team

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Agentis Capital Advisors ("Agentis"), a leading global infrastructure advisory firm, today announced the formation of a dedicated Greenfield Project Team to advise clients on the development of new infrastructure assets across key sectors, including waste-to-value, digital infrastructure, transportation, conventional power generation, energy transition initiatives, water, and renewables.

Leveraging Agentis' extensive experience in project finance transactions and investor relationships across debt and equity markets, the Greenfield Project Team offers comprehensive, end-to-end advisory services tailored to the unique needs of greenfield projects. The team will support developers involved in private developments, public procurements, and industrial PPPs.

"The formation of a Greenfield Project Team reflects our commitment to providing world-leading support to developers navigating the complexities of greenfield infrastructure projects," said Robert Van Belle, Managing Partner at Agentis. "Our team's strategic guidance and structuring expertise, together with our wide relationships in debt and equity capital markets, will help accelerate project development and drive success for our clients."

The Greenfield Project Team will assist developers at any stage of the project lifecycle, including early-stage developments. The Greenfield Project Team will provide a wide range of services including:

Financial feasibility analysis

Deal structuring and risk allocation

Contract negotiation

Project financing

Due diligence

Valuation

Strategic advice

With deep sector knowledge and a proven track record, Agentis provides holistic solutions for complex infrastructure challenges.

About Agentis Capital Advisors

Agentis is a boutique advisory firm specializing in infrastructure finance and mergers and acquisitions. With more than 50 employees across offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Agentis serves a global client base, advising on equity and debt transactions. The firm has a strong track record in infrastructure project development, with nearly $75 billion of completed transactions. Agentis has consistently been recognized for its expertise, including "Best Financial Advisor" and "Best Financial Structure" by the P3 Awards. Visit www.agentiscapital.com for more information and connect with us.

SOURCE Agentis Capital Advisors

Contact Robert Van Belle ([email protected]) or Amrinder Saini ([email protected]) to learn more.