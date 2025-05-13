Agentic AI platform for finance & accounting, Hyperbots, raises $6.5M Series A co-led by Arkam and Athera Ventures

Funds will accelerate U.S. expansion, new co-pilot development, and help launch industry-first LLM – "HyperLM" – pre-trained with millions of data points & reasons for finance and accounting.

DOVER, Del., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hyperbots, the agentic AI platform for finance and accounting, announced today that it has raised a $6.5 million Series A round co-led by Arkam Ventures and Athera Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from new investor JSW Ventures and existing investors, Kalaari Capital, Sunicon Ventures, and Darashaw & Company Sunicon Ventures, and Darashaw & Company.

Co-Founders-Hyperbots. L-R- Rajeev Patha, Ram Jayaraman, and Niyati Chhaya

Hyperbots focuses on transforming finance operations for mid-market enterprises. The funds will accelerate U.S. go-to-market efforts and the development of new AI co-pilots, including the launch of HyperLM, the industry's first large language model trained exclusively on finance and accounting data.

Founded in 2023 by Niyati Chhaya, Ram Jayaraman, and Rajeev Pathak, Hyperbots automates finance workflows across procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, expense management, analytics, and reporting. Each co-pilot is built in collaboration with CFOs. The team worked with 25+ design partners in the U.S. over 18 months before launching its MVP. The co-pilots integrate with leading ERP, CRM, and finance systems.

Since launch, Hyperbots has delivered over 80% straight-through processing, 99.8% document accuracy, and reduced manual intervention by up to 80%, driving faster cycle times and lower costs.

Hyperbots is on track to serve 100+ U.S. clients this year across sectors including healthcare, media, manufacturing, retail, EV infrastructure, construction, oil & gas, pharma, and real estate.

Rajeev Pathak, Co-founder & CEO, Hyperbots said, "We are entering a new era of finance-and-accounting transformation in the U.S. With our proprietary, domain-trained AI models and agentic workflow engine, we can finally automate the heavy, error-prone work that's been holding finance teams back. This round gives us the resources to deepen our R&D, accelerate go-lives, and build a GTM ecosystem that will let every mid-market CFO run world-class F&A operations—at a fraction of today's cost and effort."

Bala Srinivasa, Managing Director, Arkam Ventures, said, "We were impressed by the accuracy and product breadth of the Hyperbots' agentic AI suite for such a young company. We are excited to back the Hyperbots team that combines deep AI expertise with a relentless focus on customer value and satisfaction."

About Hyperbots

Hyperbots transform F&A functions using proprietary AI agents that can read structured and unstructured data, process invoices, match and reconcile them, manage accruals, validate taxes, check payment terms, and recommend GL codes for ERP posting with zero to minimal human intervention. Multiple specialized AI co-pilots operate on top of a finance-specific foundational architecture that enables superior intelligence in an F&A context (language, vision, reasoning, interpretation, recommendation, prediction, redaction, exception handling etc.)

