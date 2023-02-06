Agendrix Obtains Two Globally Recognized ISO Certifications, Positioning Itself at the Forefront of Data Security and Privacy

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - In 2023, Agendrix is taking another step towards becoming a world-class operation: the company successfully obtained certification for two data security and confidentiality standards, namely ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019.

Agendrix is now one of the first providers of staff and work schedule management software in Canada to obtain these certifications. The company takes the lead in regard to the security and confidentiality of the data processed in its web and mobile applications.

Agendrix successfully obtained certification for two data security and confidentiality standards, namely ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019. (CNW Group/Agendrix)

"Our product processes the personal data of the employees and other users of our corporate customers. This certification is a commitment to our customers and users, a proof that we take the management of their personal information very seriously. In Quebec, Law 25 has been gradually coming into force since September 2022, and we are happy to have put additional security measures in place before it becomes a requirement. - Charles Vallières, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Agendrix.

Two Standards, One Goal: To Protect Personal Information

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard aims to improve information security systems. For Agendrix customers, this means that Agendrix products now comply with the highest information security standards.

The ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standard governs the management and processing of personal information and sensitive data. This certification guarantees that Agendrix has implemented the best practices in this regard and complies with applicable laws.

Meet International Safety Standards

To achieve these international security standards, Agendrix has surrounded itself with subject-matter experts: Patrick Boucher of BDC Services-conseils, as well as Ghiles Helli, Catherine Voyer, Éric Lavallée, and Dave Bouchard of Lavery. The final audit was carried out in December 2022 by the internationally renowned certification body SGS.

About Agendrix

Founded in 2015, the Sherbrooke-based software company Agendrix boasts over 150 000 users across 13 000 workplaces. Agendrix is Quebec's leading schedule management solution for SMEs. Agendrix's mission is to make management about people first by developing software that simplifies the life of first-line employees. The company now employs 45 people.

SOURCE Agendrix

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: Andrée-Anne Blais-Auclair, HR Content Specialist, [email protected], https://www.agendrix.com/about, 1 888-982-9307, Ext. 202