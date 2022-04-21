Agendrix continues its growth by promoting better HR practices

"The world of HR management has undergone profound change in the last few years. In order to improve their employee retention and better tackle the ongoing labor shortage challenges, businesses have to adapt their management methods by embracing flexibility and adopting better people-centric practices. Our new modules have been built to promote such practices." - Mathieu Allaire, CEO and cofounder, Agendrix.

Making management about people first

The Onboarding module provides managers with a solid framework for the critical task of onboarding new hires. From sending welcome messages to asking a series of questions to get to know the new employee better, several options now exist to facilitate onboarding.

The People Data module helps managers to collect, centralize, and share employee data relating to proper HR management within the business.

About Agendrix

Founded in 2015, the Sherbrooke software company Agendrix boasts over 125 000 users across 11 000 workplaces. Agendrix is Québec's leading schedule management solution for SMEs and counts major brands such as St-Hubert, Canac, and Chocolats Favoris among its clients. The company recorded a growth of 642% over the last 3 years, placing it among Canada's top growing companies. Agendrix's mission is to make management about people first by developing exceptional software that help managers balance the needs of their business and their employees'. The company now employs 40 people.

https://www.agendrix.com/about

SOURCE Agendrix

For further information: Contact person for inquiries: Andrée-Anne Blais-Auclair, HR Content Specialist, [email protected], 1 888-982-9307 ext. 202