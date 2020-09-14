Agendia to Showcase New Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Agendia, Inc. a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer today announced that new clinical data from its ongoing research in breast cancer is to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, September 19-21.

The first presentation will feature data on the use of MammaPrint to determine the need for endocrine therapy in postmenopausal patients. The findings of this study build on data from the Stockholm Tamoxifen Trial, previously published by Esserman, et al in JAMA Oncology. The second presentation will illustrate the fact that the 10 Hallmarks of Cancer, as described by Hanahan and Weinberg, are represented in the genomic signatures of MammaPrint and BluePrint.

"We are very pleased with the data that has been selected for presentation at this year's virtual ESMO congress," said William Audeh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia, Inc. "We are excited to share these updates with world-renowned oncologists, researchers and the broader oncology community, to further highlight the essential value of MammaPrint and BluePrint for clarifying the complexity of breast cancer, and guiding treatment decisions that are the right fit for patients with early stage breast cancer."

The following posters will be available on the ESMO Website in the On-Demand E-Poster Display section beginning Thursday, September 17th at 9:00 AM CEST.

Presentation 171P: Avoid systemic overtreatment of postmenopausal breast cancer patients with ultralow MammaPrint result

Presentation 220P: Annotating MammaPrint and BluePrint gene profile to the Hallmarks of cancer and understanding the biology of MammaPrint extreme risk groups

These data underscore Agendia's mission to further research and provide new tools that support early intervention and treatment planning for patients with breast cancer. For further information, please visit https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-virtual-congress-2020.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat breast cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on our assays and our ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com

SOURCE Agendia

For further information: Terri Clevenger, Westwicke/ICR Healthcare PR, Tel: 203.856.4326, [email protected], http://www.agendia.com

