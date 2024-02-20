MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Agency NineSix announced today a strategic collaboration with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) for an upcoming national campaign set to launch ahead of the league's sixth season starting May 21. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both the CEBL and Agency NineSix as they join forces to elevate the league's visibility and engage basketball enthusiasts across the nation. With the 2024 season on the horizon, this collaboration aims to captivate audiences with compelling content, showcasing the athleticism, talent, and fan excitement that defines the CEBL.

Agency NineSix Partners with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CNW Group/Agency NineSix)

As a leading marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach and creative prowess, Agency NineSix brings a wealth of experience in crafting impactful campaigns. The agency's expertise aligns seamlessly with the CEBL's commitment to delivering top-notch professional basketball entertainment and fostering a strong sense of community.

"Our collaboration with Agency NineSix represents a shared vision to bring the thrill of CEBL basketball to households across Canada," said Ansh Sanyal, Vice President, Brand & Marketing for the CEBL. With the 2024 season promising even more excitement, we are confident that Agency NineSix will play a pivotal role in enhancing the league's reach and connecting with fans on a deeper level given its extensive portfolio of working with brands such as the National Hockey League, The Canadian Football League and the world of motorsport."

Agency NineSix is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, expressing confidence in their ability to leverage creative strategies that will resonate with audiences nationwide.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with the Canadian Elite Basketball League," said Executive Director Matthew Smith. "Our team is committed to delivering a dynamic and compelling campaign that captures the essence of CEBL basketball. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the league to create an unforgettable experience for fans and showcase the incredible talent within the CEBL."

The national campaign is set to kick off in the coming months, building anticipation for the upcoming CEBL season. Basketball enthusiasts, sports fans, and the public can look forward to a series of captivating advertisements and promotional content that will showcase the CEBL's commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

