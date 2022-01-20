Agencies Skylar Media Group and Idea Notion Announce Formal Partnership to Simplify Digital Transformations and Enhance Customer Experience Across North America

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Award-winning creative marketing agency, Skylar Media and cutting-edge digital consulting agency, Idea Notion today announced a formal strategic partnership to simplify full digital transformations and enhance customer experiences across North America. The partnership will offer a comprehensive solution to facilitate digital evolution for brands and businesses of all sizes.

Over the past decade, Skylar Media and Idea Notion have joined forces to launch dozens of thriving solution stacks for clients focusing on the Energy, Automotive and NFP industries. Their proven track record of engineering platforms designed to achieve business goals while accommodating technical needs is based on an innovative, contextual and pragmatic approach – a seamless experience they've provided for clients like Food Banks Canada, Mercedes Benz Canada and Alectra Utilities. Now, the two agencies are formalizing their partnership, solidifying the evolution and growth of both agencies.

"Idea Notion is a leader of innovative tech solutions. With customers demanding a new approach that makes use of data for communications and marketing, their AI automation and purpose-built systems that seamlessly integrate with our existing channels provide the advancement necessary to take the lead in today's business environment," said Kyle Kotack, President of Skylar Media Group.

With a focus on enhanced digital experience for all users – from employees to customers and beyond – this partnership will engineer innovative, ambitious and modern blueprints to unite and optimize all digital touchpoints using design and technology in unison.

"Skylar Media fills a critical gap in the holistic solution we aim to provide clients. By tapping into Skylar's experience in strategy, creative and development, we can more effectively use the available technical tools. This partnership will provide a one-stop solution for businesses to save on the personnel and vendors necessary to support their business goals," said Bryan Xu, Partner and Co-Founder of Idea Notion.

About Skylar Media Skylar Media is an integrated digital agency synonymous with delivering solutions that achieve business goals. The Skylar Media team are partners, collaborators, and champions for their clients and embrace challenges with the drive to deliver real results.

About Idea Notion Idea Notion is a North American leader in the design and implementation of tech infrastructure, expertly using automation, full-stack development, big data, AI and Cloud as tools to achieve business goals.

