MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This year, the Agence de mobilité durable is once again offering free overnight parking during the City of Montréal's snow removal operations. Parking spots will be free from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. in 13 designated parking lots.

Montrealers will be able to park their vehicles in any of the designated parking lots as soon as the City starts removing snow. Parking lot users are asked to respect all signage and refrain from parking in reserved spaces. They must also free up their parking space by 7 a.m. the next morning to allow regular parking operations to resume.

A total of 1969 parking spots will be available. For a list of designated parking lots, visit the Agency's website or call customer service at 514–868–3737.

Residents can also consult the City of Montréal's snow-removal operations map (in French) to track snow-removal progress. They can also use Info-remorquage to find a vehicle that was towed for violating no-parking rules.

About the Agence de mobilité durable

The Agence de mobilité durable, a paramunicipal organization, breaks new ground for more sustainable mobility by managing the curbside and off-street parking spaces that is is assigned, by monitoring public space across Montréal and by providing better information to the community. It lends its ends its sustainable mobility expertise to the City of Montréal in order to improve quality of life and contribute to Montréal's economic vitality by ensuring space is shared equitably and the city is accessible to all. By supporting actions that promote urban mobility, the Agency works to improve customer experience, street sharing and occupation of public property occupancy. It also draws on its operational and experimental capacity to support the City of Montréal and its partners in achieving their objectives, while bringing together mobility stakeholders.

