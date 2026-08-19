AGEDB Technology Announces Debt Settlement & Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle C$4,068 of outstanding indebtedness owing to one creditor (the "Creditor"), in exchange for the issuance of 30,133 shares at a deemed price of $0.135 per share (each a "Share") of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Completion of the Debt Settlement is subject to the Company receiving all regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Any shares issued to the Creditors or in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a Shares for Services Agreement with certain members of its senior management team and employees effective August 1, 2026 (the "Shares for Services Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Shares for Services Agreement, the senior management members and employee have agreed to convert a portion of their salary into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") on a monthly basis.

Jung Soo Kim, the Company's CEO and Chairman agreed to accrue CAD $2,000 of his monthly salary, Yeong Seung, a director and employee of the Company agreed to accrue CAD $1,000 of his monthly salary and Gyuyeob (Dario) Lee, a director and employee of the Company agreed to accrue CAD $1,000 of his monthly salary.

Each of the above accruals shall convert into Common Shares on a monthly basis at a deemed price equal to the Maximum Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange), up to a maximum discount of 25% (the "Conversion"). The Company shall have the option to pay any accrued amounts in cash at its sole discretion.

The Shares for Services Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreement will be subject to regulatory four month hold periods.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Jungsoo Kim"

CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650