AGEDB Technology Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that, further to its news release dated May 20, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and closed its debt settlement transaction (the "Debt Settlement") to settle an aggregate of C$143,081 of outstanding indebtedness owing to four creditors (each a "Creditor" and together the "Creditors").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 878,379 units at a deemed price of $0.135 per unit (each a "Unit") of the Company to three Creditors and 181,481 common shares of the Company (each a "Share") to one Creditor at a deemed price of $0.135 per Share. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the closing date of the Debt Settlement.

All securities issued to the Creditors or in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

An insider of the Company participated in the Debt Settlement. The issuance of the Shares to related parties is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such persons does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Jungsoo Kim"

CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650